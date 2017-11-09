profile
Assassin's Creed Origins
15
Likes
Likers
name : Assassin's Creed Origins
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Montréal
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kuramayohko
26
Likes
Likers
kuramayohko
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 70
visites since opening : 66362
kuramayohko > blog
Nouveau Teaser AC Origins
Un nouveau Teaser vient de tomber sur la page facebook de Ubisoft, le méchant de ce nouvel épisode ?

https://www.facebook.com/assassinscreed.france/videos/10155169367103757
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 04:37 PM by kuramayohko
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre