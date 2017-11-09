" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
129
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1233
visites since opening : 1179710
gantzeur > blog
Hokuto ga Gotoku : (raymond)Rei, Toki et Airi confirmé !




A fellow student who studied the Hokuto Shinken martial arts style alongside Kenshiro from a young age. He has heart, technique, and physique, and in all was an excellent fighter, but because he was exposed to the “nuclear fallout” during the final war, he suffered from an incurable disease and gave up on the path of succession. After that, he tried to put Hokuto Shinken to use as a means of medical treatment.





A Nanto Suichiouken user said to be the most excellent in Nanto Seiken Hyakuhachi-ha. He is searching for his younger sister, Airi, who was kidnapped by a man with seven scars on his chest. He hears of certain plausible information, and visits Eden.




After she was kidnapped by a man with seven scars on his chest on her wedding day, she rendered herself blind by pouring poison into her eyes in despair of her own destiny. It seems she was placed into a cruel environment.



Hokuto ga Gotoku sortira sur PS4 en 2018

L'annonce par Yakuza studio :

http://gematsu.com/2017/09/hokuto-ga-gotoku-details-toki-rei-airi
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 01:41 PM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    victornewman posted the 09/11/2017 at 01:51 PM
    moi je veux juste Raoh
    arngrim posted the 09/11/2017 at 01:54 PM
    Raymond Rei de l'école du Nanto de fourrure!
    gantzeur posted the 09/11/2017 at 02:03 PM
    arngrim
    bloodytears posted the 09/11/2017 at 02:04 PM
    génial ! pas étonnant en même temps !
    alfb posted the 09/11/2017 at 02:15 PM
    Il a fait tic tac Toki!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre