Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
odv78
odv78
Stream fr sur Dragonball Fighter Z à 13h


L'équipe de Ken Bogard ayant le jeu Dragon Ball Fighter Z pour l'après midi (de 13 à15h); à cette occasion un stream sera diffusé en direct sur jvtv.
https://www.twitch.tv/jvtv
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:31 AM by odv78
    comments (11)
    odv78 posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:48 AM
    Stream Français sur DBFZ shambala93 terminagore op4 nady kabuki linkudo fuji miakis fuji kayl artornass mercure7 michaeljackson
    odv78 posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:49 AM
    Lien
    kabuki posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:50 AM
    Merci pas le temps de le voir en live par contre
    op4 posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:51 AM
    odv78 merci poto je vais regarder ça ^^
    fuji posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:52 AM
    Odv78 thanks !
    terminagore posted the 09/11/2017 at 11:00 AM
    odv78

    Merci, même s'il y a peu de chances que je regarde

    Je veux me garder un max de surprises d'ici la sortie!
    chaussettes posted the 09/11/2017 at 11:01 AM
    Je pense que ça peut être intéressant. Tout simplement parce qu'ils ne sont pas forcement en hype totale sur le jeu. Ken Bogard à plusieurs fois répété qu'il avait peur de l'ultra répétitivité du jeu. J'espère que le jeu leur répondra positivement! J'espère vraiment
    miakis posted the 09/11/2017 at 11:01 AM
    Thx
    spilner posted the 09/11/2017 at 11:17 AM
    Ça commence à quelle heure exactement?
    op4 posted the 09/11/2017 at 11:32 AM
    Je veux y jouer sniiiiiiiiif
    mercure7 posted the 09/11/2017 at 11:38 AM
    odv78 Merci j'avais zappé
