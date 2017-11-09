home page
profile
Stream fr sur Dragonball Fighter Z à 13h
L'équipe de Ken Bogard ayant le jeu Dragon Ball Fighter Z pour l'après midi (de 13 à15h); à cette occasion un stream sera diffusé en direct sur jvtv.
https://www.twitch.tv/jvtv
posted the 09/11/2017 at 10:31 AM by odv78
odv78
comments (
11
)
odv78
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 10:48 AM
Stream Français sur DBFZ
shambala93
terminagore
op4
nady
kabuki
linkudo
fuji
miakis
fuji
kayl
artornass
mercure7
michaeljackson
odv78
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 10:49 AM
Lien
kabuki
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 10:50 AM
Merci pas le temps de le voir en live par contre
op4
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 10:51 AM
odv78
merci poto je vais regarder ça ^^
fuji
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 10:52 AM
Odv78
thanks !
terminagore
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 11:00 AM
odv78
Merci, même s'il y a peu de chances que je regarde
Je veux me garder un max de surprises d'ici la sortie!
chaussettes
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 11:01 AM
Je pense que ça peut être intéressant. Tout simplement parce qu'ils ne sont pas forcement en hype totale sur le jeu. Ken Bogard à plusieurs fois répété qu'il avait peur de l'ultra répétitivité du jeu. J'espère que le jeu leur répondra positivement! J'espère vraiment
miakis
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 11:01 AM
Thx
spilner
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 11:17 AM
Ça commence à quelle heure exactement?
op4
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 11:32 AM
Je veux y jouer sniiiiiiiiif
mercure7
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 11:38 AM
odv78
Merci j'avais zappé
