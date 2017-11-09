“CyberConnect2 will do anything if we think it’s interesting. We refuse to do anything boring. Our staff said they wanted to make an animation, and I also wanted to make one, so we started making an animation. (Laughs.)”



“A5” pour “Astonishing, Ambitious, Advanced, Amazing, Animation.”Pas de Naruto ni de Jojo cette fois-ci. Les créateurs de .hack seront remis à l'honneur puisse qu'ils seront de retour avec le nouveau projet signé par Cyberconnect2.Matsuyama s'est exprimé :Aucune plateforme annoncée. Une présentation au TGS serait envisageable.