" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
129
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1232
visites since opening : 1178882
gantzeur > blog
Cyberconnect 2 annonce A5 Original animation project


“A5” pour “Astonishing, Ambitious, Advanced, Amazing, Animation.”


Pas de Naruto ni de Jojo cette fois-ci. Les créateurs de .hack seront remis à l'honneur puisse qu'ils seront de retour avec le nouveau projet signé par Cyberconnect2.

Matsuyama s'est exprimé :

“CyberConnect2 will do anything if we think it’s interesting. We refuse to do anything boring. Our staff said they wanted to make an animation, and I also wanted to make one, so we started making an animation. (Laughs.)”


Aucune plateforme annoncée. Une présentation au TGS serait envisageable.
u - http://gematsu.com/2017/09/cyberconnect2-announces-a5-original-animation-project
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:12 AM by gantzeur
    comments (11)
    eldren posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:14 AM
    Un projet Cyberconnect2 c'est toujours intéressant à suivre, vivement les infos
    racsnk posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:17 AM
    J'espère que CC2 a enfin bossé sur sa grosse lacune.

    LE GAMEPLAY !
    birmou posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:17 AM
    Un AAAAA O____O ?
    eldrick posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:17 AM
    Aucune plateforme annoncée. Une présentation au TGS serait envisageable
    D'après mes analyses, c'est une exclu one au japon au vu du choix des couleurs.
    gantzeur posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:18 AM
    eldrick brillant !!!
    birmou posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:19 AM
    eldrick Petit joueur ... SWITCH OU RIEN !!!!!!
    kurosu posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:22 AM
    Le A ressemble un peu avec une petite différences le A du Hi V Gundam, mais ça sera une autre licence
    jenicris posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:29 AM
    Curieux de voir ça.
    edgar posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:30 AM
    On est sûr que ça sera un jeu vidéo ?

    Oui à cause de " Animation " et oui je sais aussi que je suis con.
    zekk posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:35 AM
    edgar vu le studio c'est peut être un projet cross-média
    edgar posted the 09/11/2017 at 08:38 AM
    zekk En effet, c'est bien possible.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre