Tidu$X59
name :
Knack 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action plates-formes
multiplayer :
oui (coop local à 2)
european release date :
09/08/2017
tidusx59
tidusx59
> blog
KNACK 2 : Chapitre 2-(3&4) COOP avec Madame ! #3
Bonsoir Gamekyo,
Ce soir au programme Chapitre 2-(3&4), suite de notre aventure sur
Knack 2
en coop !
Merci,
Bon visionnage
Tidu$X59
-
http://www.youtube.com/user/MrTiduSX59
tags :
coop
let's play
ps4pro
knack2
posted the 09/10/2017 at 06:34 PM by
tidusx59
comments (
0
)
