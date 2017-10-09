home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
43
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
artemis
,
boyd
,
voxen
,
svr
,
alexkidd
,
shampix
,
xerxes
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
valien
,
fullbuster
,
akd
,
trez
,
strifedcloud
,
kurosama
,
giusnake
,
binou87
,
lanni
,
justx
,
amario
,
pillsofdeath
,
terminator
,
momotaros
,
tvirus
,
sephiroth07
,
amassous
,
snakeorliquid
,
milo42
,
cuthbert
,
0uy
,
arrrghl
,
gantzeur
,
nicolasgourry
,
tsunmida
,
spawnini
,
lordguyver
,
link80
,
monsieurx
,
netero
,
rocan
,
heracles
,
omegarugal
,
shindo
musicforlife
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
323
visites since opening :
277361
musicforlife
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
De la pure nostalgie !
Qui s'en souvient ?
La bonne soirée !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/10/2017 at 03:19 PM by
musicforlife
comments (
8
)
sonilka
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 03:26 PM
Ca passait sur Fr3 ca de mémoire.
musicforlife
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 03:32 PM
sonilka
:Ah ouai moi je me rappelle que c'était sur tf1 ! A vérifier !
sonilka
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 03:39 PM
musicforlife
en cherchant un peu il semblerait que ca a d'abord été diffusé sur Disney Channel puis plus tard sur TF1. C'est bizarre me semblait que j'avais vu sur la 3. Mais bon ca remonte alors je me trompe peut etre.
sussudio
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 03:40 PM
tf1 le dimanche matin
musicforlife
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 04:00 PM
sonilka
: Y'a peut être eu des rediffs sur france 3 un peu plus tard
sussudio
: Yes !
alfb
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 04:05 PM
Je préfère Super Baloo
purpledrank
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 04:13 PM
oh puré j'avai oublie
gunstarred
posted
the 09/10/2017 at 04:28 PM
Je m'en souviens et j'ai de bon souvenir.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
sussudio : Yes !