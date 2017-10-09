profile
all
De la pure nostalgie !


Qui s'en souvient ?

La bonne soirée !
    posted the 09/10/2017 at 03:19 PM by musicforlife
    comments (8)
    sonilka posted the 09/10/2017 at 03:26 PM
    Ca passait sur Fr3 ca de mémoire.
    musicforlife posted the 09/10/2017 at 03:32 PM
    sonilka :Ah ouai moi je me rappelle que c'était sur tf1 ! A vérifier !
    sonilka posted the 09/10/2017 at 03:39 PM
    musicforlife en cherchant un peu il semblerait que ca a d'abord été diffusé sur Disney Channel puis plus tard sur TF1. C'est bizarre me semblait que j'avais vu sur la 3. Mais bon ca remonte alors je me trompe peut etre.
    sussudio posted the 09/10/2017 at 03:40 PM
    tf1 le dimanche matin
    musicforlife posted the 09/10/2017 at 04:00 PM
    sonilka : Y'a peut être eu des rediffs sur france 3 un peu plus tard
    sussudio : Yes !
    alfb posted the 09/10/2017 at 04:05 PM
    Je préfère Super Baloo
    purpledrank posted the 09/10/2017 at 04:13 PM
    oh puré j'avai oublie
    gunstarred posted the 09/10/2017 at 04:28 PM
    Je m'en souviens et j'ai de bon souvenir.
