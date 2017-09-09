home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Muramasa
profile
188
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zackfair59plus
,
tvirus
,
chris92
,
kizito5
,
rkazuya
,
youki
,
reikoririn
,
lambo
,
liquidus00
,
bibi300
,
escobar
,
strifedcloud
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
bladagun
,
lucy
,
shampix
,
shima
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
metasonic
,
sacks
,
robin73
,
sboubi
,
shanks
,
zabuza
,
sephiroth07
,
papysnake
,
carmichael
,
alozius
,
cuthbert
,
jeanouillz
,
fullbuster
,
viveff
,
fantacitron
,
shoga
,
kensama
,
eldren
,
rahxephon1
,
stonesjack
,
chdav
,
achille
,
apollokami
,
darkvador
,
dragonkevin
,
neokiller
,
trez
,
grozourson
,
shazbot
,
rkm18
,
svr
,
vanilla59
,
gtoonizuka69
,
vonkuru
,
square
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
i8
,
thib50
,
minx
,
klepapangue
,
anonymous340
,
kwak
,
yukilin
,
zelda59279
,
lucrate
,
darknova
,
terminator
,
shinz0
,
asakim
,
darksephiroth
,
binou87
,
kasumi
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
shido
,
sauronsg
,
jwolf
,
yagate
,
000000000000000000
,
akd
,
musicforlife
,
hipou
,
loudiyi
,
grimmroy
,
uta
,
hebuspsa
,
tzine
,
qbigaara49
,
choupiloutre
,
linkart
,
twins
,
biggy
,
jaune
,
kurosama
,
kiruo
,
jf17
,
trafalgar
,
momotaros
,
heroux
,
seiyasnake
,
krjc
,
furtifdor
,
drakeramore
,
goldmen33
,
ripley
,
supatony
,
takahito
,
calishnikov
,
tripy73
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
mickurt
,
mustdie
,
diablass59
,
syndrome
,
kenshuiin
,
yogfei
,
snakeorliquid
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
spaaz
,
lightjack
,
ritalix
,
linkiorra
,
maldara69600
,
darkyx
,
heracles
,
lefumier
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
ykarin
,
patourde
,
darkfoxx
,
skyzein
,
gizmo2142
,
blackbox
,
link80
,
odv78
,
korou
,
playstation2008
,
ootaniisensei
,
angelcloud
,
maxibesttof
,
astralbouille
,
jorostar
,
darkulqui
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
archesstat
,
rendan
,
sandman
,
x1x2
,
lordguyver
,
kenpokan
,
chatbleu
,
chronokami
,
lilong
,
exemplay
,
ravyxxs
,
shindo
,
naruto780
,
netero
,
nekonoctis
,
gat
,
nmariodk
,
neckbreaker71
,
arngrim
,
shiroyashagin
,
xars01
,
nindo64
,
sorow
,
e3payne
,
jozen15
,
sorento
,
torotoro59
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
killia
,
yaakus
,
shiningstar
,
narustorm
,
rayzorx09
,
zboobi
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kevisiano
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2660
visites since opening :
3118970
shincloud
> blog
Rdv du soir : Stream sur Knack 2 offert par Sony :troll:
Voila, j'ai pas lancer le jeu car j'en avait rien à foutre du jeu, mais voila en stream pourquoi pas, le découvrir avec plusieurs personnes, et qui sais, je serai peux être surpris
CLICK ICI car le lien vidéo ne fonctionne pas sur GK
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/09/2017 at 07:06 PM by
shincloud
comments (
4
)
guiguif
posted
the 09/09/2017 at 07:08 PM
Je suis pas loin de la fin et franchement c'est classique mais sympa hormis le chara design immonde, ptit 7/10 pour moi
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/09/2017 at 07:23 PM
Sympa pour 40 euros (surtout en coop)
goldmen33
posted
the 09/09/2017 at 07:41 PM
Version gratos made in SONY et franchement c'est sympa bien loin du bousin que j'attendais.
rockin
posted
the 09/09/2017 at 07:55 PM
guiguif
a ouais ... t'es pas difficile toi , le mec il met 8/10 a Zelda , et 7/10 a Knack 2 :/
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo