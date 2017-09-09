profile
Rdv du soir : Stream sur Knack 2 offert par Sony :troll:
Voila, j'ai pas lancer le jeu car j'en avait rien à foutre du jeu, mais voila en stream pourquoi pas, le découvrir avec plusieurs personnes, et qui sais, je serai peux être surpris

CLICK ICI car le lien vidéo ne fonctionne pas sur GK

    posted the 09/09/2017 at 07:06 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 09/09/2017 at 07:08 PM
    Je suis pas loin de la fin et franchement c'est classique mais sympa hormis le chara design immonde, ptit 7/10 pour moi
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/09/2017 at 07:23 PM
    Sympa pour 40 euros (surtout en coop)
    goldmen33 posted the 09/09/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Version gratos made in SONY et franchement c'est sympa bien loin du bousin que j'attendais.
    rockin posted the 09/09/2017 at 07:55 PM
    guiguif a ouais ... t'es pas difficile toi , le mec il met 8/10 a Zelda , et 7/10 a Knack 2 :/
