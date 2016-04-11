Le dernier dlc et le plus gros easter egg qui va mettre une grosse baffe à Blundell
Récap complet en anglais:
Major spoilers ahead.
Extinction is confirmed to be a Willard movie series
Based on Nightfall, considered a "rewrite"
"Culmination of all [our] efforts"
"Pretty horrible things are waiting for us here"
More than 1 cinematic for TBFB
Takes place in 2206
Starting gun is OSA
Venom-X is back
Cryptids before Zombies
You can jump underground?
N31L is back, as the AI as the control of the facility
David Hasselhoff voices N31L, apparently
Dr. Cross is returning
Cryptids/Extinction has been hinting all the way since Spaceland
"No one's ever made it this far"
You can teleport from the movie to the theater (holy shit)
Zombies are in the movie theater
Random zombies and zombie types from previous maps return
When you leave the theater, the town is in flames
Both new F&F cards are live
Skull Hacker gives no achievements, challenges, and the steps are still available
"No free Perkaholics coming from IW, sorry, you're gonna have to work for it" haha
Laser trap is a reference to Resident Evil movie
TBFB EE is a mixture of the previous EEs?
"You will not need to learn chemistry this time around" haha
Massive super EE after 5th soul key
"When movies come out in the theater, you get the 'vanilla' version. When films come to home video, you get Director's Cut."
Brand new things in every map after super EE
Yeti EE requires fifth soul key
You'll need these new things for the "final battle"
You will die if you do not have all this Director's Cut content
Reason for the 4 characters being chosen will be found
DC content will make things easier, but with some bonus goodies
Designed to help newbies
You will get bonus starting weapons if it's DC
"It will not be a freakin' pistol" haha
"It's not just gonna be easy mode all the way"
You can turn DC mode off
TBFB is very tough
"We're dying for people to give us feedback on this content"
ATM and L&F will still be here, no new perks, but every perk in IW
New weapons other than Venom-X
There will be new content after DLC4 (Extinction maps returning???)
"Keep an eye on the MOTD, IW twitter, my twitter"
ZiS theater, not main menu theater
Referencing Willard's other films (besides Zombies maps)
You can shuffle songs in the main menu
New music coming
Content aside from DLC4 will be released at the same time
"Might be other characters being played in the future"
Lee's bet on DLC4: 30 hours
EE revolves around skill
"Zombies is not a P2W experience"
"I really like Willard Wyler, I'll say that"
GnS not a requirement for super EE
TBFB takes place on 4/20 haha
Leaks are bad, but it does help to see hype