Le dernier dlc et le plus gros easter egg qui va mettre une grosse baffe à BlundellRécap complet en anglais:Major spoilers ahead.Extinction is confirmed to be a Willard movie seriesBased on Nightfall, considered a "rewrite"Lee's mic had no audio in the beginning haha"Culmination of all [our] efforts"Travis is wearing an Extinction shirt"Pretty horrible things are waiting for us here"More than 1 cinematic for TBFBTakes place in 2206Starting gun is OSAVenom-X is backCryptids before ZombiesYou can jump underground?N31L is back, as the AI as the control of the facilityDavid Hasselhoff voices N31L, apparentlyDr. Cross is returningCryptids/Extinction has been hinting all the way since Spaceland"No one's ever made it this far"You can teleport from the movie to the theater (holy shit)Zombies are in the movie theaterRandom zombies and zombie types from previous maps returnWhen you leave the theater, the town is in flamesBoth new F&F cards are liveSkull Hacker gives no achievements, challenges, and the steps are still available"No free Perkaholics coming from IW, sorry, you're gonna have to work for it" hahaLaser trap is a reference to Resident Evil movieTBFB EE is a mixture of the previous EEs?"You will not need to learn chemistry this time around" hahaMassive super EE after 5th soul key"When movies come out in the theater, you get the 'vanilla' version. When films come to home video, you get Director's Cut."Brand new things in every map after super EEYeti EE requires fifth soul keyYou'll need these new things for the "final battle"You will die if you do not have all this Director's Cut contentReason for the 4 characters being chosen will be foundDC content will make things easier, but with some bonus goodiesDesigned to help newbiesYou will get bonus starting weapons if it's DC"It will not be a freakin' pistol" haha"It's not just gonna be easy mode all the way"You can turn DC mode offTBFB is very tough"We're dying for people to give us feedback on this content"ATM and L&F will still be here, no new perks, but every perk in IWNew weapons other than Venom-XThere will be new content after DLC4 (Extinction maps returning???)"Keep an eye on the MOTD, IW twitter, my twitter"ZiS theater, not main menu theaterReferencing Willard's other films (besides Zombies maps)You can shuffle songs in the main menuNew music comingContent aside from DLC4 will be released at the same time"Might be other characters being played in the future"Lee's bet on DLC4: 30 hoursEE revolves around skill"Zombies is not a P2W experience""I really like Willard Wyler, I'll say that"GnS not a requirement for super EETBFB takes place on 4/20 hahaLeaks are bad, but it does help to see hypeL'avis de Kenshin9977