profile
diablo
16
Likes
Likers
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 160
visites since opening : 159238
diablo > blog
Customisation Interface XBOX ONE
Je viens de finir de Customiser mon Interface vous en pensez quoi ?





Je suis pas un Pro du Montage mais j'ai essayé de faire de mon mieux

Pour la tête de la plante j'ai carrément changé mon image de joueur
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:25 PM by diablo
    comments (6)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:28 PM
    C'est du Koundelich ?
    diablo posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:29 PM
    Koundelich ?
    tuni posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:32 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Sèche linge koundevitch^^
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:37 PM
    tuni Koundevitch ah parce qu'a un moment j'ai cru apercevoir du Brach Vasarelli

    diablo la scène des trois frères ou Legitimus reçois son boss chez lui
    warminos posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Ah Voodoo Vince, je l’avais oublié celui là
    diablo posted the 09/08/2017 at 08:53 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Ah d'accord ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre