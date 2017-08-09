home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Tidu$X59
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungz
,
linuxclan
,
nekonoctis
,
mrpixel
,
ninja17
name :
Destiny 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Bungie
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
e3payne
,
link49
,
seiji
,
minx
tidusx59
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
92
visites since opening :
28711
tidusx59
> blog
DESTINY 2 : Je recherche ma lumière :p #2
Bonsoir Gamekyo
Aujourd'hui je recherche ma lumière sur
Destiny 2
^^.
Merci,
Bon visionnage ^_^.
Tidu$X59
-
http://www.youtube.com/user/MrTiduSX59
tags :
solo
ps4
let's play
destiny 2
ps4pro
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/08/2017 at 05:50 PM by
tidusx59
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo