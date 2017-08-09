« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[H.S] Pour se la jouer "Mentaliste"


Quant tu aime connaitre les "trucs" (certes tout "simple") en "magie".
Fallait y penser !
oui, je sais, il ne faut pas grand chose pour me surprendre
    posted the 09/08/2017 at 07:00 AM by nicolasgourry
