PlayStation®Plus moins cher?
hello Gamekyo! je voulais savoir qui à des bons plans pour avoir un abonnement PS+ moins cher?
j'ai craqué pour Absolver...
Merci d'avance
posted the 09/07/2017 at 08:45 PM by
purpledrank
comments (
13
)
nekoriku
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 08:46 PM
Ne pas acheter de PlayStation ;3
purpledrank
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 08:47 PM
nekoriku
lol
mais trop tard
aiolia081
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 08:49 PM
Va voir ici
Purpledrank
https://www.press-start.com/fr/?psr=aioliapgaming
.
Lien d'affiliation
12 mois :
https://www.press-start.com/fr/604-acheter-cle-ps4-playstation-plus-abonnement-365-jours-france/?psr=aioliapgaming
.
purpledrank
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 08:52 PM
aiolia081
thx je suis tomber la dessus avec google mais je savai pas si c'était fiable
aiolia081
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 08:56 PM
purpledrank
Je vais chez eux pour toutes mes cartes PSN + Xbox Live depuis bien 3-4 ans jamais eu aucun probleme et tu reçois tes codes quelques secondes apres l'achat, que de l'officiel pas de generation de code pirate
sebwoof
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 08:57 PM
Je confirme, déjà acheté chez eux, c'est du tout bon et du sûre.
purpledrank
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:00 PM
aiolia081
sebwoof
merci j'essai ça
walterwhite
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:05 PM
Vidaplayer : 42€ 12mois acheté avant-hier, code reçu en 1mn
purpledrank
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:11 PM
walterwhite
thx
axlrose
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:19 PM
Sinon Micromania font 15 mois a 60 euros en ce moment
http://www.micromania.fr/playstationplus-abonnement-d-un-an-49336.html
trungz
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:27 PM
Les prix varient selon les moments sur Press-Start, j'ai prix une carte 50e pour 42.99e au moment ou il y avait l'abo 15 mois pour le prix de 12, du coup ça m'a fait 42.99e pour 15 mois.
gat
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:33 PM
Faut zieuter eBay aussi. Perso, j'ai payé 35 boules pour 12 mois y'a deux semaines.
kuroni
posted
the 09/07/2017 at 09:38 PM
39 euros a Carrefour la semaine dernière pour 12 mois.
