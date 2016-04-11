home page
name :
Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Infinity Ward
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
european release date :
11/04/2016
11/04/2016
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
articles :
16
16
visites since opening :
8013
8013
inferusredrum
> blog
DLC 4 Infinite warfare (Multi)
Sortie le 12 septembre sur PS4.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/07/2017 at 05:08 PM by
inferusredrum
inferusredrum
comments (
0
)
0
)
