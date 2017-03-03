Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
link49
link49
Zelda : Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch : Ca, c’est fait
The Legend of Zelda


Voici une Information concernant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :



Et voilà, le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch vient de dépasser les ventes du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess sur Wii :

[WII] The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Nintendo) {2006.12.02} (¥6.476) - 572.607
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 576.067

Au niveau des ventes totales, cela donne :

N64] The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time (Nintendo) {1998.11.21} (¥6.800) - 1.257.205
[NDS] The Legend of Zelda : Phantom Hourglass (Nintendo) {2006.06.23} (¥4.800) - 908.434
[N64] The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (Nintendo) {2000.04.27} (¥6.800) - 876.575
[GCN] The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker (Nintendo) {2002.12.13} (¥6.800) - 837.391
[NSW+WIU] The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 709.091
[NDS] The Legend of Zelda : Spirit Tracks (Nintendo) {2009.12.23} - 700.373
[WII+GCN] The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess (Nintendo) {2006.12.02} (¥6.476) - 642.607
[3DS] The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo) {2011.06.16} (¥4.800) - 613.328
[3DS] The Legend of Zelda : Majora's Mask 3D (Nintendo) {2015.02.14} (¥5.076) - 464.196
[3DS] The Legend of Zelda : A Link Between Worlds (Nintendo) {2013.12.26} (¥4.800) - 443.630
[WII] The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword (Nintendo) {2011.11.23} (¥6.476) - 358.601

En précisant que les ventes du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur WiiU ne sont pas complète. Le jeu se vendant encore bien, retse à voir s’il dépassera le million au Japon ou pas…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=248086712&postcount=161
    posted the 09/07/2017 at 09:46 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    linkstar posted the 09/07/2017 at 09:49 AM
    Je pensais pas que Phantom Hourglass avait autant "cartonné". En tout cas c'est mérité pour BotW. Il va rattraper MM dans quelques temps.
    iglooo posted the 09/07/2017 at 09:51 AM
    Mérité.
    link49 posted the 09/07/2017 at 09:53 AM
    linkstar Il faut dire que le carton de la DS a du bien aidé.

    Pour Zelda BOTW, je pense que le million devrait être atteint en fin d'année, ce qui serait énorme sur ce marché...
    carapuce posted the 09/07/2017 at 09:59 AM
    Je suis rassuré.
    link49 posted the 09/07/2017 at 10:24 AM
    Si Nintendo annonce un bundle avec le jeu, ça risque de faire son petit effet...
    giru posted the 09/07/2017 at 10:43 AM
    Phantom Hourglass le Zelda préféré d'Aonuma Et l'un des moins bon Zelda 3D...

    Breath of the Wild arrivera probablement à la 2ème place d'ici la fin de l'année, et sur le long terme ça me surprendrait pas qu'il dépasse les ventes d'Ocarina of Time (au Japon).
    raioh posted the 09/07/2017 at 10:43 AM
    Incroyable.
    mrpixel posted the 09/07/2017 at 10:53 AM
    Grâce à moi

    En tout cas j'aime beaucoup le jeu même si je trouve que ça manque de rythme mais pour mon premier Zelda j'ai trouvé, fin je trouve, car je suis loin d'avoir terminé que c'est une bonne surprise.
    iglooo posted the 09/07/2017 at 10:55 AM
    mrpixel tu vis au Japon?
    mrpixel posted the 09/07/2017 at 10:56 AM
    iglooo Ah merde j'ai cru mondialement ( bon quoiqu'il en soit, je plaisantais )
