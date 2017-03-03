Voici une Information concernant le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild :
Et voilà, le jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch vient de dépasser les ventes du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess sur Wii :
[WII] The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Nintendo) {2006.12.02} (¥6.476) - 572.607
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 576.067
Au niveau des ventes totales, cela donne :
N64] The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time (Nintendo) {1998.11.21} (¥6.800) - 1.257.205
[NDS] The Legend of Zelda : Phantom Hourglass (Nintendo) {2006.06.23} (¥4.800) - 908.434
[N64] The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask (Nintendo) {2000.04.27} (¥6.800) - 876.575
[GCN] The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker (Nintendo) {2002.12.13} (¥6.800) - 837.391
[NSW+WIU] The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 709.091
[NDS] The Legend of Zelda : Spirit Tracks (Nintendo) {2009.12.23} - 700.373
[WII+GCN] The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess (Nintendo) {2006.12.02} (¥6.476) - 642.607
[3DS] The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo) {2011.06.16} (¥4.800) - 613.328
[3DS] The Legend of Zelda : Majora's Mask 3D (Nintendo) {2015.02.14} (¥5.076) - 464.196
[3DS] The Legend of Zelda : A Link Between Worlds (Nintendo) {2013.12.26} (¥4.800) - 443.630
[WII] The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword (Nintendo) {2011.11.23} (¥6.476) - 358.601
En précisant que les ventes du jeu The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur WiiU ne sont pas complète. Le jeu se vendant encore bien, retse à voir s’il dépassera le million au Japon ou pas…
Pour Zelda BOTW, je pense que le million devrait être atteint en fin d'année, ce qui serait énorme sur ce marché...
Breath of the Wild arrivera probablement à la 2ème place d'ici la fin de l'année, et sur le long terme ça me surprendrait pas qu'il dépasse les ventes d'Ocarina of Time (au Japon).
En tout cas j'aime beaucoup le jeu même si je trouve que ça manque de rythme mais pour mon premier Zelda j'ai trouvé, fin je trouve, car je suis loin d'avoir terminé que c'est une bonne surprise.