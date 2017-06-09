profile
Secret of Mana
name : Secret of Mana
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
Secret of Mana: Images et Artworks
Quelques images pour Secret of Mana qui sortira le 15 Fevrier sur PS Vita, PS4 et PC.































http://gematsu.com/gallery/secret-of-mana/september-6-2017/
    posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    raeglin posted the 09/06/2017 at 04:02 PM
    Tigror se fait rosser

    Comprenne qui pourra
    nyseko posted the 09/06/2017 at 04:02 PM
    Un chouette jeu 3DS ! Oh wait...
    hyoga57 posted the 09/06/2017 at 04:03 PM
    Très joli rendu je trouve.
