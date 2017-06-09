Les jeux vidéo c'est du tonerre!
Bob l'éponge : opening animé
    posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:02 PM by kaminari
    comments (5)
    vfries posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:17 PM
    famimax posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:20 PM
    Met des balises [video]http://youtu.be/FkL4CjckRZ0[/video] sinon t'auras 99 % des gens qui vont te laisser un commentaire sans avoir cliqué sur le lien comme d'hab
    kaminari posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:29 PM
    Famimax c'est ce que je fais mais ça veut pas marcher ça m'énerve
    famimax posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:31 PM
    kaminari copie ce que j'ai mit : [video]http://youtu.be/FkL4CjckRZ0[/video]
    kaminari posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Famimax c'est ce que je fais mais ça veut pas marcher ça m'énerve
