Les jeux vidéo c'est du tonerre!
2
neckbreaker71
,
link49
kaminari
kaminari
> blog
Bob l'éponge : opening animé
j'ai mit :
posted the 09/06/2017 at 03:02 PM by
kaminari
comments (
5
)
vfries
posted
the 09/06/2017 at 03:17 PM
famimax
posted
the 09/06/2017 at 03:20 PM
Met des balises [video]http://youtu.be/FkL4CjckRZ0[/video] sinon t'auras 99 % des gens qui vont te laisser un commentaire sans avoir cliqué sur le lien comme d'hab
kaminari
posted
the 09/06/2017 at 03:29 PM
Famimax
c'est ce que je fais mais ça veut pas marcher ça m'énerve
famimax
posted
the 09/06/2017 at 03:31 PM
kaminari
copie ce que j'ai mit : [video]http://youtu.be/FkL4CjckRZ0[/video]
kaminari
posted
the 09/06/2017 at 03:33 PM
Famimax
c'est ce que je fais mais ça veut pas marcher ça m'énerve
|
