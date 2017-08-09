home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
sora78
,
natedrake
,
anakaris
,
minbox
,
shanks
,
edea79
,
tolgafury
,
tidusx59
name :
Knack 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action plates-formes
multiplayer :
oui (coop local à 2)
european release date :
09/08/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
156
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
mrpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
chatbleu
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3986
visites since opening :
4541693
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[MAJ] Knack 2 gratuit sur un tas de stores dont le Français !
C'est Allgamesdelta qui balance l'info, le jeu serait gratuit sur un tas de store (Russe, Australie, Nouvelle-Zeland voir plus), le tout accompagné de la soundtrack.
https://twitter.com/AllGamesDelta
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/05/2017 at 09:43 PM by
guiguif
comments (
31
)
warminos
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 09:45 PM
Je vais me faire taper, mais même gratuit il ne m’attire pas plus que ça
guiguif
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 09:47 PM
warminos
Pareil, meme si la demo etait pas si maubaise, j'ai la flemme de creer une nouvelle adresse juste pour ça x)
thorim
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 09:51 PM
J'ai fais la démo et même gratuit, j'en voudrais pas
killia
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 09:55 PM
shincloud
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:00 PM
Franchement je le prendrait pas, même gratuit XD
mrpixel
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:02 PM
warminos
Moi aussi
( question de goût, commencez pas p: )
racsnk
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:02 PM
thorim
guiguif
warminos
shincloud
e3ologue
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:03 PM
c'est pour pouvoir dire à l'E3 prochain que le million a été atteint facilement
dai
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:10 PM
Pourquoi on a pas à la place un Battlefield ou un Uncharted ? Comme par hasard, c'est un jeu de merde qui est gratuit.
thor
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:18 PM
Son vrai prix.
guiguif
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:19 PM
dai
je pense que c'est une erreur hein ^^
natedrake
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:22 PM
guiguif
Ça y est, ça marche aussi sur le store FR.
Le stagiaire qui va se faire taper dessus.
guiguif
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:25 PM
natedrake
Putin je le prend dans ce cas alors
kenpokan
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:30 PM
Le juste prix, je prends du coup.
suzukube
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:34 PM
Effectivement, ça fonctionne curieusement ^^' ! Merci du bon plan !
goldmen33
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:35 PM
Là ils peuvent très bien annuler la transaction vu qu'on ne débourse pas 1€
hyoga57
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:39 PM
natedrake
Merci
a ce prix là, c'est assez honnête.
thor
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:42 PM
Mine de rien, je me demande si c'est pas un coup de com kamikaze pour que le jeu bénéficie du bouche à oreille (vu que d'après les reviews, il a l'air assez correct).
racsnk
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:42 PM
On peux se faire Ban?
tab
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:46 PM
En train de telecharger on verra bien
suzukube
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:46 PM
racsnk
J'vois pas trop pourquoi, j'veux dire que celui qui veut acheter le jeu, il fait comment du coup ?
amario
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:47 PM
c'est pas juste l'ost ?
kenpokan
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:57 PM
amario
Non.
guiguif
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:58 PM
racsnk
vu que c'est de leur faute, non.
maction
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 10:59 PM
Je sais pas si j'y jouerais un jour mais jlai pris, no shame
Merci pour l'info j'ai fait tourner
trungz
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 11:02 PM
Que de mauvaise langue, Knack est loin d'être mauvais, je trouve que les gens le sous-estime un peu..
musm
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 11:07 PM
J'ai testé de dl ça via le store sur pc et c'est la démo qui s'affiche dans ma file d'attente de téléchargement
e3ologue
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 11:09 PM
Perso j'y ai pas accès, surement parce que je suis pas abonné PS+ ou que j'ai rentré aucune CB
i8
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 11:19 PM
ouais pareil pas accès non plus c'est fini ?
thor
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 11:20 PM
e3ologue
musm
La brèche a été réparée. Fortnite est toujours gratis par contre normalement
musm
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 11:24 PM
thor
tant pis c'est pas une grosse perte
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Le stagiaire qui va se faire taper dessus.
Putin je le prend dans ce cas alors