Knack 2
name : Knack 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action plates-formes
multiplayer : oui (coop local à 2)
european release date : 09/08/2017
guiguif
guiguif
[MAJ] Knack 2 gratuit sur un tas de stores dont le Français !
C'est Allgamesdelta qui balance l'info, le jeu serait gratuit sur un tas de store (Russe, Australie, Nouvelle-Zeland voir plus), le tout accompagné de la soundtrack.

https://twitter.com/AllGamesDelta
    posted the 09/05/2017 at 09:43 PM by guiguif
    warminos posted the 09/05/2017 at 09:45 PM
    Je vais me faire taper, mais même gratuit il ne m’attire pas plus que ça
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2017 at 09:47 PM
    warminos Pareil, meme si la demo etait pas si maubaise, j'ai la flemme de creer une nouvelle adresse juste pour ça x)
    thorim posted the 09/05/2017 at 09:51 PM
    J'ai fais la démo et même gratuit, j'en voudrais pas
    killia posted the 09/05/2017 at 09:55 PM
    shincloud posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:00 PM
    Franchement je le prendrait pas, même gratuit XD
    mrpixel posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:02 PM
    warminos Moi aussi ( question de goût, commencez pas p: )
    racsnk posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:02 PM
    thorim guiguif warminos shincloud
    e3ologue posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:03 PM
    c'est pour pouvoir dire à l'E3 prochain que le million a été atteint facilement
    dai posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:10 PM
    Pourquoi on a pas à la place un Battlefield ou un Uncharted ? Comme par hasard, c'est un jeu de merde qui est gratuit.
    thor posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:18 PM
    Son vrai prix.
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:19 PM
    dai je pense que c'est une erreur hein ^^
    natedrake posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:22 PM
    guiguif Ça y est, ça marche aussi sur le store FR.

    Le stagiaire qui va se faire taper dessus.
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:25 PM
    natedrake
    Putin je le prend dans ce cas alors
    kenpokan posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:30 PM
    Le juste prix, je prends du coup.
    suzukube posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:34 PM
    Effectivement, ça fonctionne curieusement ^^' ! Merci du bon plan !
    goldmen33 posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:35 PM
    Là ils peuvent très bien annuler la transaction vu qu'on ne débourse pas 1€
    hyoga57 posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:39 PM
    natedrake Merci a ce prix là, c'est assez honnête.
    thor posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:42 PM
    Mine de rien, je me demande si c'est pas un coup de com kamikaze pour que le jeu bénéficie du bouche à oreille (vu que d'après les reviews, il a l'air assez correct).
    racsnk posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:42 PM
    On peux se faire Ban?
    tab posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:46 PM
    En train de telecharger on verra bien
    suzukube posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:46 PM
    racsnk J'vois pas trop pourquoi, j'veux dire que celui qui veut acheter le jeu, il fait comment du coup ?
    amario posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:47 PM
    c'est pas juste l'ost ?
    kenpokan posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:57 PM
    amario Non.
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:58 PM
    racsnk vu que c'est de leur faute, non.
    maction posted the 09/05/2017 at 10:59 PM
    Je sais pas si j'y jouerais un jour mais jlai pris, no shame Merci pour l'info j'ai fait tourner
    trungz posted the 09/05/2017 at 11:02 PM
    Que de mauvaise langue, Knack est loin d'être mauvais, je trouve que les gens le sous-estime un peu..
    musm posted the 09/05/2017 at 11:07 PM
    J'ai testé de dl ça via le store sur pc et c'est la démo qui s'affiche dans ma file d'attente de téléchargement
    e3ologue posted the 09/05/2017 at 11:09 PM
    Perso j'y ai pas accès, surement parce que je suis pas abonné PS+ ou que j'ai rentré aucune CB
    i8 posted the 09/05/2017 at 11:19 PM
    ouais pareil pas accès non plus c'est fini ?
    thor posted the 09/05/2017 at 11:20 PM
    e3ologue musm La brèche a été réparée. Fortnite est toujours gratis par contre normalement
    musm posted the 09/05/2017 at 11:24 PM
    thor tant pis c'est pas une grosse perte
