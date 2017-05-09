profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
30
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chatbleu
39
Likes
Likers
chatbleu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 270
visites since opening : 278057
chatbleu > blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ : vidéos de gameplay en 4K

Du gameplay en 4K où ça joue assez bien, les combats sont hyper nerveux


Krillin



    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/05/2017 at 07:07 PM by chatbleu
    comments (3)
    ramses posted the 09/05/2017 at 08:24 PM
    ce jeu est tellement bon...juste les videos m'ont convancu
    kurorolucifuru posted the 09/05/2017 at 08:51 PM
    krillin est op dans ce jeu..
    gwadalba posted the 09/05/2017 at 08:54 PM
    Une torture ces vidéos
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre