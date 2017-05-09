home page
profile
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
chatbleu
articles :
270
visites since opening :
278057
chatbleu
> blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ : vidéos de gameplay en 4K
Du gameplay en 4K où ça joue assez bien, les combats sont hyper nerveux
Krillin
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/05/2017 at 07:07 PM by chatbleu
chatbleu
comments (
3
)
ramses
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 08:24 PM
ce jeu est tellement bon...juste les videos m'ont convancu
kurorolucifuru
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 08:51 PM
krillin est op dans ce jeu..
gwadalba
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 08:54 PM
Une torture ces vidéos
