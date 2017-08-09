home page
Tidu$X59
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
sora78
,
natedrake
,
anakaris
,
minbox
,
shanks
,
edea79
,
tolgafury
name :
Knack 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action plates-formes
multiplayer :
oui (coop local à 2)
european release date :
09/08/2017
KNACK 2 en COOP avec Madame :)
Bonsoir les amis !
Voici une petite vidéo perso de nos premiers pas sur
KNACK 2
en
COOP
avec Madame :P.
Merci,
Bon visionnage !
Tidu$X59
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GhBEW0OakU
tags :
découverte
ps4
coop
let's play
ps4pro
knack2
posted the 09/05/2017 at 05:19 PM by
tidusx59
comments (
3
)
olimar59
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 05:48 PM
T'es ou dans le Nord?
tidusx59
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 05:58 PM
Près de Lille et toi ?
lastboss
posted
the 09/05/2017 at 06:31 PM
Ça suffit Les Chtis in se calme !
