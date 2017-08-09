Tidu$X59
Knack 2
8
name : Knack 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action plates-formes
multiplayer : oui (coop local à 2)
european release date : 09/08/2017
tidusx59
5
tidusx59
tidusx59 > blog
KNACK 2 en COOP avec Madame :)
Bonsoir les amis !

Voici une petite vidéo perso de nos premiers pas sur KNACK 2 en COOP avec Madame :P.



Merci,
Bon visionnage !
Tidu$X59 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GhBEW0OakU
    posted the 09/05/2017 at 05:19 PM by tidusx59
    comments (3)
    olimar59 posted the 09/05/2017 at 05:48 PM
    T'es ou dans le Nord?
    tidusx59 posted the 09/05/2017 at 05:58 PM
    Près de Lille et toi ?
    lastboss posted the 09/05/2017 at 06:31 PM
    Ça suffit Les Chtis in se calme !
