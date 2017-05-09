profile
sussudio
Wii U à 99 euros
Le Micromania de Orléans en propose a ce prix, a voir si c'est une offre locale ou nationale mais c'est temporaire (confirmer par un vendeur)
    posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:32 PM by sussudio
    comments (6)
    evilchris posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:35 PM
    attends j'appelle mon medium privé
    chocolate posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Celui de Orléans ? Tu parles de Micro, Carrouf, Auchan ... ?
    sussudio posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:35 PM
    chocolate Micromania
    evilchris posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:36 PM
    chocolate en tout cas il parle d'un magasin à moins que ça soit un vendeur à la sauvette
    chocolate posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:37 PM
    sussudio Oki merci
    kayl posted the 09/05/2017 at 03:37 PM
    Probablement une offre nationale, le Micromania par chez moi en région parisienne propose aussi des Wii U d'occase à 99€. Vu ce qu'on peut faire d'une Wii U hackée, c'est une affaire.
