home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
227
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
kenpokan
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
shiningstar
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
shokohlah
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fernadu
,
minx
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
eldrick
,
raph64
midomashakil
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
113
visites since opening :
108397
midomashakil
> blog
TGS 2017
bonsoir
que chacun d'entre nous aie entendu une rumeur la colle ici
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:19 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 08:20 PM
Des exclues japonaises pour la Xbox One
midomashakil
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 08:21 PM
put1 je veux une seule petite image de RE 2 remake
natedrake
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 08:23 PM
Un nouveau trailer pour KH III mais je sens que SE va faire les radins.
Faut dire qu'après la grosse présentation du D23 en juillet dernier, on risque d'attendre un bon moment pour revoir Sora.
Mais j'espère me tromper.
midomashakil
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 08:25 PM
depuis + de 5 ans tgs est devenu nul
mais donnons lui une chance cette année
et put1 je veux RE II
kuroni
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 08:26 PM
shinz0
On t'a dit rumeur.
Ça, c'est une légende urbaine.
yamapi
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 08:28 PM
si y'a pas R.E 2 remake alors qu'ils annule leurs salon !!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Faut dire qu'après la grosse présentation du D23 en juillet dernier, on risque d'attendre un bon moment pour revoir Sora.
Mais j'espère me tromper.
mais donnons lui une chance cette année
et put1 je veux RE II
Ça, c'est une légende urbaine.