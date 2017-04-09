profile
Jeux Vidéo
TGS 2017
bonsoir
que chacun d'entre nous aie entendu une rumeur la colle ici
    posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:19 PM by midomashakil
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:20 PM
    Des exclues japonaises pour la Xbox One
    midomashakil posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:21 PM
    put1 je veux une seule petite image de RE 2 remake
    natedrake posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Un nouveau trailer pour KH III mais je sens que SE va faire les radins.
    Faut dire qu'après la grosse présentation du D23 en juillet dernier, on risque d'attendre un bon moment pour revoir Sora.

    Mais j'espère me tromper.
    midomashakil posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:25 PM
    depuis + de 5 ans tgs est devenu nul
    mais donnons lui une chance cette année
    et put1 je veux RE II
    kuroni posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:26 PM
    shinz0 On t'a dit rumeur.
    Ça, c'est une légende urbaine.
    yamapi posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:28 PM
    si y'a pas R.E 2 remake alors qu'ils annule leurs salon !!
