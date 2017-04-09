profile
all
Super Mario Run a disparu de l'AppStore #ninja
Jeux Video


Personne sait pourquoi.
On parle de base d'une erreur technique mais ça fait déjà quelques heures.

Retrait pour revenir sous la forme d'un F2P ?

(tjrs dispo sur Android)
    posted the 09/04/2017 at 07:29 PM by shanks
    comments (4)
    birmou posted the 09/04/2017 at 07:33 PM
    Après le braquage, le nettoyage
    e3ologue posted the 09/04/2017 at 07:36 PM
    Retrait pour revenir sous la forme d'un F2P ?
    obligé
    amassous posted the 09/04/2017 at 07:56 PM
    Osef de ce jeux.
    arquion posted the 09/04/2017 at 08:02 PM
    amassous pourquoi tu viens commenter alors
    osef de ton commentaire.
