Jai décidé de faire un petit classement par genre. Et comme je suis sympa, je vous le partage.



Sport

1. Fifa

2. Tony Hawk's

3. Madden

+ace combat, starfox, skate, ssx, pong, Mario tennis, pong, NBA, nhl, everybody's golf, etc



Course

1. Need For Speed

2. Mario Kart

3. Gran Turismo

+f-zero, WipEout, driver, burnout, toca, Collin mac Ray, wrc, forza, Project Gotham Racing, motorstorm, etc



Baston

1. Street Fighter

2. Tekken

3. Super Smash Bros.

+wwe, fight night, soul calibur, virtua fighter, dead or alive, guilty gear, darkstalker, etc



RPG occidental

1. The elder scrolls

2. Ultima

3. Fallout

+baldur's gate, diablo, dark souls, dragon age, etc



RPG japponais

1. Final Fantasy

2. Dragon Quest

3. Kingdom Hearts

+pokemon, star ocean shin megami tensei, persona, suikoden, breath of fire, fire emblem, disgaea



plates formes

1. Mario

2. Sonic

3. Ratchet & Clank

+lego, crash bandicoot, jak & daxter, kirby, donkey Kong, wario, prince of persia, little big planet, rayman



action/aventure

1. The Legend of Zelda

2. Castlevania

3. Assassin's Creed

+god of war, devil may cry, onimusha, legacy of kain, dynasty warrior, etc



action

1. GTA

2. Metal Gear

3. Resident Evil

+tomb raider, uncharted, Megaman, metroid, metal slug, silent hill, alone in the dark, hitman, splinter cell, ghost recon, rambow six, gears of war, etc



FPS

1. Half Life

2. Halo

3. Call of Duty

+battlefield, killzone, doom, quake, Duke nukem, Wolfenstein, far cry, BioShock, etc



point & click

1. Myst

2. Ace Attorney

3. Monkey Island



Stratégie

1. Warcraft

2. Age of Empire

3. StarCraft



Gestion

1. Sims

2. Civilization

3. SimCity



autres

1. Bomberman

2. Mario Party

3. Guitar Hero