Meilleures séries de l'histoire du jeu video
Jai décidé de faire un petit classement par genre. Et comme je suis sympa, je vous le partage.

Sport
1. Fifa
2. Tony Hawk's
3. Madden
+ace combat, starfox, skate, ssx, pong, Mario tennis, pong, NBA, nhl, everybody's golf, etc

Course
1. Need For Speed
2. Mario Kart
3. Gran Turismo
+f-zero, WipEout, driver, burnout, toca, Collin mac Ray, wrc, forza, Project Gotham Racing, motorstorm, etc

Baston
1. Street Fighter
2. Tekken
3. Super Smash Bros.
+wwe, fight night, soul calibur, virtua fighter, dead or alive, guilty gear, darkstalker, etc

RPG occidental
1. The elder scrolls
2. Ultima
3. Fallout
+baldur's gate, diablo, dark souls, dragon age, etc

RPG japponais
1. Final Fantasy
2. Dragon Quest
3. Kingdom Hearts
+pokemon, star ocean shin megami tensei, persona, suikoden, breath of fire, fire emblem, disgaea

plates formes
1. Mario
2. Sonic
3. Ratchet & Clank
+lego, crash bandicoot, jak & daxter, kirby, donkey Kong, wario, prince of persia, little big planet, rayman

action/aventure
1. The Legend of Zelda
2. Castlevania
3. Assassin's Creed
+god of war, devil may cry, onimusha, legacy of kain, dynasty warrior, etc

action
1. GTA
2. Metal Gear
3. Resident Evil
+tomb raider, uncharted, Megaman, metroid, metal slug, silent hill, alone in the dark, hitman, splinter cell, ghost recon, rambow six, gears of war, etc

FPS
1. Half Life
2. Halo
3. Call of Duty
+battlefield, killzone, doom, quake, Duke nukem, Wolfenstein, far cry, BioShock, etc

point & click
1. Myst
2. Ace Attorney
3. Monkey Island

Stratégie
1. Warcraft
2. Age of Empire
3. StarCraft

Gestion
1. Sims
2. Civilization
3. SimCity

autres
1. Bomberman
2. Mario Party
3. Guitar Hero
    posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:03 PM by evasnake
    comments (11)
    lordguyver posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:04 PM
    Ace Combat Sport heu quoi ?

    Créé moi une section Simulation derechef !
    fan2jeux posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:08 PM
    En jeux de baston
    je mettrais
    1/ les kof
    2/ les tekken
    3/ les street

    Si on prends le coté histoire

    1/ les street
    2/ les kof
    3/ les tekken

    si on prends la prise de risque entre chaque opus.
    sussudio posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:10 PM
    Et comme je suis sympa, je vous le partage.
    sonilka posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:17 PM
    Bioshock pas dans le top 3 et derriere CoD qui plus est, c'est limite une incitation a la demande de ban
    snowbell posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:17 PM
    Stratégie moi je préfère total war
    kadaj68800 posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:19 PM
    pas de Witcher la dedans.....je me barre
    fan2jeux posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:21 PM
    C'est vrai que assassin creed c'est quasi une 15aine de jeux, sans parler des romans, des comics et meme du film.
    Il y a énormément de personnage

    AC possede un lore de fou quand même
    5120x2880 posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:26 PM
    Troll j'espère.
    kakazu posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Dans fps c'est juste une blague d'avoir call of devant wolfenstein duke nukem et doom
    marchand2sable posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:38 PM
    Metal Gear Solid et Resident Evil > all pour moi

    Kojima x Mikami
    darkshao posted the 09/04/2017 at 06:22 PM
    voila pour moi: http://www.gamekyo.com/blog10154_1_2855.html
