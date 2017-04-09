Jai décidé de faire un petit classement par genre. Et comme je suis sympa, je vous le partage.
Sport
1. Fifa
2. Tony Hawk's
3. Madden
+ace combat, starfox, skate, ssx, pong, Mario tennis, pong, NBA, nhl, everybody's golf, etc
Course
1. Need For Speed
2. Mario Kart
3. Gran Turismo
+f-zero, WipEout, driver, burnout, toca, Collin mac Ray, wrc, forza, Project Gotham Racing, motorstorm, etc
Baston
1. Street Fighter
2. Tekken
3. Super Smash Bros.
+wwe, fight night, soul calibur, virtua fighter, dead or alive, guilty gear, darkstalker, etc
RPG occidental
1. The elder scrolls
2. Ultima
3. Fallout
+baldur's gate, diablo, dark souls, dragon age, etc
RPG japponais
1. Final Fantasy
2. Dragon Quest
3. Kingdom Hearts
+pokemon, star ocean shin megami tensei, persona, suikoden, breath of fire, fire emblem, disgaea
plates formes
1. Mario
2. Sonic
3. Ratchet & Clank
+lego, crash bandicoot, jak & daxter, kirby, donkey Kong, wario, prince of persia, little big planet, rayman
action/aventure
1. The Legend of Zelda
2. Castlevania
3. Assassin's Creed
+god of war, devil may cry, onimusha, legacy of kain, dynasty warrior, etc
action
1. GTA
2. Metal Gear
3. Resident Evil
+tomb raider, uncharted, Megaman, metroid, metal slug, silent hill, alone in the dark, hitman, splinter cell, ghost recon, rambow six, gears of war, etc
FPS
1. Half Life
2. Halo
3. Call of Duty
+battlefield, killzone, doom, quake, Duke nukem, Wolfenstein, far cry, BioShock, etc
point & click
1. Myst
2. Ace Attorney
3. Monkey Island
Stratégie
1. Warcraft
2. Age of Empire
3. StarCraft
Gestion
1. Sims
2. Civilization
3. SimCity
autres
1. Bomberman
2. Mario Party
3. Guitar Hero
posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:03 PM by evasnake
Créé moi une section Simulation derechef !
je mettrais
1/ les kof
2/ les tekken
3/ les street
Si on prends le coté histoire
1/ les street
2/ les kof
3/ les tekken
si on prends la prise de risque entre chaque opus.
Il y a énormément de personnage
AC possede un lore de fou quand même
Kojima x Mikami