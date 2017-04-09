Mike760
Assassin's Creed Origins
name : Assassin's Creed Origins
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Montréal
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Assassin's Creed Origins du gameplay Xbox One X
    goldmen33 posted the 09/04/2017 at 04:53 PM
    Il sent très bon lui
    kenpokan posted the 09/04/2017 at 04:57 PM
    Je remarque bien l'effet de la 4K sur mon écran Full HD
    cloudo posted the 09/04/2017 at 04:58 PM
    C'est la meilleure vidéo du jeu, graphiquement parlant, qu'on ait vu jusqu'à présent
    victornewman posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:03 PM
    goldmen33 si le patté avarier à une bonne odeur alors oui
    sankadabo posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:07 PM
    Putain le perso qui flotte dans les airs, aucune interaction avec les décors...
    C'est à vomir
    ashern posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:09 PM
    sankadabo qu'est ce que tu appelles interaction avec le décor ?
    purpledrank posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:13 PM
    Jolie dommage que c'est pas en 4k après y avoir toujours le souci de clipping sur la vidéo mais apparemment ils ont bien arrangé ça entre temps
    dokou posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:15 PM
    sankadabo un peu comme Horizon quoi....
    Faut arrêter à un moment
    sankadabo posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:15 PM
    sankadabo , le fait de traverser les roseaux tel un fantôme, marcher sur la corde sans que celle ci ne bouge d'un iota etc... Autant de puissance pour de la texture... mais la physique, on s'en branle quoi
    sankadabo posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:17 PM
    dokou , je n'ai jamais joué à Horizon et il me laisse de marbre...et le fait que Aloy joue les apprentis Casper, ça me rebute encore plus.

    Bien essayé quand-même.
    ryohazuki posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:25 PM
    goldmen33 en gros ton odeur de dessous de bras est pour toi agréable, ceci explique cela
    goldmen33 posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:26 PM
    victornewman tais toi pauvre fou! J'ai rien acheté de chez Ubi depuis AC Unity et je te le dis celui-ci sent très bon!
    goldmen33 posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:27 PM
    ryohazuki tu kiffes bien tes pets bien gras!
    warminos posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:32 PM
    Je ne sais qu’en penser, j’ai peur de m’emmerder
    kaiserstark posted the 09/04/2017 at 05:51 PM
    sankadabo c'est quelque chose qui devrait disparaître avec la prochaine génération de console, les consoles actuelles ont des cpu bien trop faibles pour qu'un personnage interagisse complètement avec son environnement dans ces open-world déjà très gourmand sur la partie graphique.
    grievous32 posted the 09/04/2017 at 06:00 PM
    Kenpokan du 4K sur du full HD, ça se voit quand même, ça se traduit notamment par un putain d'antialiasing de malade en gros.
