name :
Assassin's Creed Origins
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Montréal
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Assassin's Creed Origins du gameplay Xbox One X
posted the 09/04/2017 at 04:30 PM by chester
chester
comments (16)
16
)
goldmen33
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 04:53 PM
Il sent très bon lui
kenpokan
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 04:57 PM
Je remarque bien l'effet de la 4K sur mon écran Full HD
cloudo
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 04:58 PM
C'est la meilleure vidéo du jeu, graphiquement parlant, qu'on ait vu jusqu'à présent
victornewman
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:03 PM
goldmen33
si le patté avarier à une bonne odeur alors oui
sankadabo
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:07 PM
Putain le perso qui flotte dans les airs, aucune interaction avec les décors...
C'est à vomir
ashern
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:09 PM
sankadabo
qu'est ce que tu appelles interaction avec le décor ?
purpledrank
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:13 PM
Jolie dommage que c'est pas en 4k après y avoir toujours le souci de clipping sur la vidéo mais apparemment ils ont bien arrangé ça entre temps
dokou
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:15 PM
sankadabo
un peu comme Horizon quoi....
Faut arrêter à un moment
sankadabo
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:15 PM
sankadabo
, le fait de traverser les roseaux tel un fantôme, marcher sur la corde sans que celle ci ne bouge d'un iota etc... Autant de puissance pour de la texture... mais la physique, on s'en branle quoi
sankadabo
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:17 PM
dokou
, je n'ai jamais joué à Horizon et il me laisse de marbre...et le fait que Aloy joue les apprentis Casper, ça me rebute encore plus.
Bien essayé quand-même.
ryohazuki
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:25 PM
goldmen33
en gros ton odeur de dessous de bras est pour toi agréable, ceci explique cela
goldmen33
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:26 PM
victornewman
tais toi pauvre fou! J'ai rien acheté de chez Ubi depuis AC Unity et je te le dis celui-ci sent très bon!
goldmen33
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:27 PM
ryohazuki
tu kiffes bien tes pets bien gras!
warminos
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:32 PM
Je ne sais qu’en penser, j’ai peur de m’emmerder
kaiserstark
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 05:51 PM
sankadabo
c'est quelque chose qui devrait disparaître avec la prochaine génération de console, les consoles actuelles ont des cpu bien trop faibles pour qu'un personnage interagisse complètement avec son environnement dans ces open-world déjà très gourmand sur la partie graphique.
grievous32
posted
the 09/04/2017 at 06:00 PM
Kenpokan
du 4K sur du full HD, ça se voit quand même, ça se traduit notamment par un putain d'antialiasing de malade en gros.
