The Youtuber said that Ubisoft employees confirmed, at Fan Expo Canada, the studio is working on a full HD and 60fps mode for Origins on Xbox One X, and if that’s true, it’s a huge achievement for the Xbox platform considering that Origins has the largest open-world in the franchise yet. Right now, nor Ubisoft or Microsoft have officially verified to be an option accessible in the game, we have to wait for a blog post to see if it’s a reality.