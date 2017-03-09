Mike760
Final Fantasy XV
Final Fantasy XV
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 11/29/2016
other versions : PlayStation 4
chester
all
Xbox One X : Final Fantasy XV tournera en 3K natif (1800p)
Tabata-san explained that the game will support native 4K on PC, while on Xbox One X it will run natively at 3K resolution (3072 x 1728 pixels, or 1800p) and will then upscale to 4K via checkerboard technology, which is the same solution adopted on “high” visual settings on PS4 Pro.

The Windows Edition will also support the Nvidia Gameworks tech, including physics simulation, that has been embedded into the Luminous Engine. It will also include support for Windows Sonic, which is a proprietary spatial sound tech for Windows 10. This also inherently includes support for Dolby Atmos hardware.

If you’re curious, you can check out the first images of the game on Xbox One X, and read a clarification about the tease that indicated the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port.

In the meanwhile, Square Enix is continuing to update Final Fantasy XV for both PS4 and Xbox One, and they recently released patch 1.15, and the Assassin’s Festival crossover event ib collaboration with the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
http://www.dualshockers.com/final-fantasy-xv-xbox-one-x-checkerboard-4k/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
    posted the 09/03/2017 at 10:56 AM by chester
    comments (15)
    goldmen33 posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:25 AM
    Depuis quand on dit 3K?! quand c'est 1800p sur Pro on dit 1800p!
    leonr4 posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:26 AM
    Quand tu vois que sur PC pour le faire tourner en 4K il faudra au minimum une 1080 Ti, c'est déjà pas si mal que ça soit en 1800p sur XB1X. Après ça sent l'optimisation à deux balles surtout sur PC.
    kali posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:30 AM
    C'est quoi encore la 3K? Tous ces termes à la con
    ryohazuki posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:32 AM
    "True 4K"
    rbz posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:35 AM
    ces update de roumains.
    skuldleif posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:36 AM
    finalement les gros tiers ne pourraient ils pas tourner en 720 p sur switch?
    ryohazuki une 1080 Ti ne peux pas le faire,comment veux tu qu une One X a 500 € y arrive?
    ratomuerto posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:38 AM
    Fake : Impossible que ce soit en 3k, la Xbox One X est la console de la "True 4K".

    Mais oui je sais que la promesse s'applique qu'au First party...

    Don't Ouin Ouin!
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:40 AM
    skuldleif ce qu'il veut dire c'est que la com de base est mensongère. Au final même si meilleure, la one x n'est pas une console "true 4k".

    De toute manière ils peuvent augmenter la reso ça comblera jamais les tares du jeu.
    ryohazuki posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:40 AM
    skuldleif bah je sais pas demande à Phil Spencer, c'est lui qui parle de True 4K.
    leonr4 posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:40 AM
    skuldleif Stop mentir, une 1080 Ti est recommandée pour le faire tourner en 4K/Ultra Quality+ "Effets Nvidia Gameworks" à 30fps minimum pour le moment, là ou sur console ça sera en low/medium même sur XB1X.
    kayama posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:42 AM
    skuldleif une 1080 ti fait du 4k natif/30 fps avec tout en ultra y compris les nouvelles features nvidia.

    Ça reste donc loin devant la version x techniquement.
    joker54 posted the 09/03/2017 at 11:56 AM
    Un jeu beau mais un jeu merdique surtout.
    skuldleif posted the 09/03/2017 at 12:19 PM
    ryohazuki liquidsnake66 le true 4k cest pour les jeux MS,les dev font comme ils veulent
    clash posted the 09/03/2017 at 12:20 PM
    ryohazuki square enix c'est pas Microsoft il ne son pas maître des autres développeurs
    thedoctor posted the 09/03/2017 at 12:38 PM
    C'est pas mal pour un simple patch, sans trop forcer.
