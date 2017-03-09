home page
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
genzzo
name :
Friday the 13th : The Game
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Gun
developer :
Illfonic
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Bande annonce Springbreak Friday the 13th
Suite à mon premier article parlant des skins Springbreak payant la bande annonce vient d'arrivé.
Finalement y a des points positifs pour ce jeu. (Boobs)
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/03/2017 at 12:38 AM by
inferusredrum
