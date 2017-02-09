Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xbox One : Les sorties du mois de septembre
Xbox One


Voici une Information concernant la Xbox One :



Le 06 septembre

– Destiny 2



Le 12 septembre

– NASCAR Heat 2
– Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
– XCOM 2 : War of the Chosen DLC

Le 14 septembre

– Baja : Edge of Control HD
– Dishonored : Death of the Outsider



– NBA Live 18
– NHL 18

Le 19 septembre

– Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite



– Pankapu
– NBA 2K18

Le 22 septembre


– The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
– Project CARS 2



Le 26 septembre


– Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 2 – The Pact
– Fallout 4 : Game of the Year Edition
– Ruiner

Le 29 septembre

– Cuphead



– FIFA 18

Un mois assez chargé…

Source : http://twinfinite.net/2017/08/xbox-one-video-game-releases-september-2017/
    posted the 09/02/2017 at 05:24 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    aiolia081 posted the 09/02/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Et la version Ultimate de Forza 7 aussi.
    jenicris posted the 09/02/2017 at 05:27 PM
    Je ne retiens que Cuphead, dispo en prime sur Steam.
    negan posted the 09/02/2017 at 05:29 PM
    Cuphead et Fifa 18 pour moi
    kurosama posted the 09/02/2017 at 05:31 PM
    A priori que du bon...jme mefie du Marvel quand meme.
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/02/2017 at 05:34 PM
    Destiny 2
    Dishonored
    Cuphead
    Project cars 2
    et peut être PES j'espère la version one pas baclée
