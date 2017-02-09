Xbox One
Voici une Information concernant la Xbox One :
Le 06 septembre
– Destiny 2
Le 12 septembre
– NASCAR Heat 2
– Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
– XCOM 2 : War of the Chosen DLC
Le 14 septembre
– Baja : Edge of Control HD
– Dishonored : Death of the Outsider
– NBA Live 18
– NHL 18
Le 19 septembre
– Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
– Pankapu
– NBA 2K18
Le 22 septembre
– The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
– Project CARS 2
Le 26 septembre
– Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 2 – The Pact
– Fallout 4 : Game of the Year Edition
– Ruiner
Le 29 septembre
– Cuphead
– FIFA 18
Un mois assez chargé…
Dishonored
Cuphead
Project cars 2
et peut être PES j'espère la version one pas baclée