Voici une Information autour du jeu Warriors All-Stars :
Voici les notes obtenues par le jeu :
- Digitally Downloaded : 100/100
- Wccftech : 83/100
- GameSpew : 80/100
- Hardcore Gamer : 80/100
- 4Players.de : 79/100
- Meristation : 77/100
- 3DJuegos : 75/100
- Hobby Consolas : 75/100
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 75/100
- Vandal : 72/100
- Twinfinite : 70/100
- Attack of the Fanboy : 70/100
- Destructoid : 70/100
- GameSpot : 70/100
- IGN Spain : 65/100
- God is a Geek : 65/100
- DualShockers : 65/100
- Game Revolution : 60/100
- Playstation Universe : 55/100
- TheSixthAxis : 50/100
- Push Square : 50/100
Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacitic actuelle ci-dessus.
Pour rappel, le jeu est disponible depuis hier sur Ps4…
Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/warriors-all-stars
