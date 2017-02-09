Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Warriors All-Stars
2
name : Warriors All-Stars
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
other versions : PC -
link49
link49
Warriors All-Stars : Les notes tombent, et ce n’est pas glorieux
Voici une Information autour du jeu Warriors All-Stars :



Voici les notes obtenues par le jeu :

- Digitally Downloaded : 100/100
- Wccftech : 83/100
- GameSpew : 80/100
- Hardcore Gamer : 80/100
- 4Players.de : 79/100
- Meristation : 77/100
- 3DJuegos : 75/100
- Hobby Consolas : 75/100
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 75/100
- Vandal : 72/100
- Twinfinite : 70/100
- Attack of the Fanboy : 70/100
- Destructoid : 70/100
- GameSpot : 70/100
- IGN Spain : 65/100
- God is a Geek : 65/100
- DualShockers : 65/100
- Game Revolution : 60/100
- Playstation Universe : 55/100
- TheSixthAxis : 50/100
- Push Square : 50/100



Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacitic actuelle ci-dessus.



Pour rappel, le jeu est disponible depuis hier sur Ps4…

Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/warriors-all-stars
    posted the 09/02/2017 at 12:27 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    hayatevibritania posted the 09/02/2017 at 12:31 PM
    FEW aura plus ou moins les même notes
    link49 posted the 09/02/2017 at 12:32 PM
    J'hésite à le prendre celui-là. Peut-être plus tard...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/02/2017 at 12:39 PM
    Les musou on aime ou pas simplement.
