profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
101
Likes
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
gat
113
Likes
Likers
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1644
visites since opening : 1703102
gat > blog
Zelda BOTW : sreenshots perso #9








































Twitter - https://twitter.com/gatsenberg
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:44 AM by gat
    comments (7)
    edgar posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:50 AM
    Magnifique ! Ça me donne envie de le recommencer, mais je vais attendre le DLC de fin d'année avant de m'y replonger.
    iglooo posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:52 AM
    Link a un tarin chelou mais son cul rattrape tout ça
    jozen15 posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:55 AM
    alors on aime se balader nu ?
    zaifire posted the 09/02/2017 at 11:01 AM
    Haha le clin d’œil à Seul au monde. N'empêche l'épreuve de l'île Finalis est un des meilleurs moments du jeu
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/02/2017 at 11:06 AM
    Splendide
    gat posted the 09/02/2017 at 11:07 AM
    iglooo Voilà pourquoi c'est le BGE de Edge.

    jozen15 C'est mon côté naturiste ça.

    zaifire Exact.

    Quand j'ai aperçu l'île au loin, j'me suis dit "hey mais qu'est-ce tu fais là toi ?" J'ai pris mon p'tit radeau et j'y suis allé à la Wind Waker.

    L'épreuve est géniale.
    kali posted the 09/02/2017 at 11:11 AM
    J'adore ce jeu. Plus belle surprise de l'année
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre