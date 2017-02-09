home page
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
Tomb Raider 2 remastered par des fans
Non mais le boulot des mecs c'est juste dingue ! Mieux que les derniers
spawnini
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:47 AM
voxen
en PLS x10000000000000000000
iglooo
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:49 AM
Impressionnant effectivement.
shindo
a un
comparo
qui montre bien le boulot effectué.
voxen
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:52 AM
spawnini
ptain c'est ma fête depuis hier j'en peux plus
shindo
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:54 AM
Je voulais pas te notifier
voxen
mais l'autre merguez de
spawnini
n'a aucune pitié
Souhaitons la mort de Spawn
voxen
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:56 AM
shindo
ton comparo est bluffant
Non mais il est juste en train de se rassurer car il est absent d'injustice 2
Au final j'ai fini par négocier l'ordi d'un pote pour cette démo. Je devais aller chez lui pour la Switch et je vais finir avec Lara !
gantzeur
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:58 AM
voxen
éclate toi bien
un petit retour dessus après ?
shindo
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:58 AM
voxen
Tu va passer ton temps à faire des galipettes
geneon
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 09:58 AM
Merci de m'avoir fais découvrir ce projet
voxen
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 10:01 AM
gantzeur
merci ! Pourquoi pas, on verra, j'y vais demain. Ah ma vieille Lara au goût du jour
shindo
je vais direct tenter de faire l'homme droit
gunotak
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 10:09 AM
Un vote pour avoir fait l'article sur ce
fan-made project
carapuce
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 10:20 AM
C'est incroyable ce que de simples passionnés sont capables de faire.
iglooo
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 10:26 AM
Plus qu'à SE à émuler Sega et Sonic Mania
gat
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 10:27 AM
voxen
Dégueulasse.
maxff9
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 10:34 AM
Le youtubeur m'insupporte -_-
Impressionnant le taf des devs.
liquidsnake66
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 11:04 AM
Vidéo pénible par contre chapeau aux développeurs c'est du beau travail
linkstar
posted
the 09/02/2017 at 11:08 AM
On se demande ce qu'attend Square Enix pour recruter ces gars et leur faire faire le Remaster complet.
Impressionnant le taf des devs.