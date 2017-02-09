" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
blog
Tomb Raider 2 remastered par des fans
Non mais le boulot des mecs c'est juste dingue ! Mieux que les derniers

    posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:36 AM by gantzeur
    comments (16)
    spawnini posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:47 AM
    voxen en PLS x10000000000000000000
    iglooo posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:49 AM
    Impressionnant effectivement. shindo a un comparo qui montre bien le boulot effectué.
    voxen posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:52 AM
    spawnini ptain c'est ma fête depuis hier j'en peux plus
    shindo posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:54 AM
    Je voulais pas te notifier voxen mais l'autre merguez de spawnini n'a aucune pitié


    Souhaitons la mort de Spawn
    voxen posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:56 AM
    shindo ton comparo est bluffant

    Non mais il est juste en train de se rassurer car il est absent d'injustice 2

    Au final j'ai fini par négocier l'ordi d'un pote pour cette démo. Je devais aller chez lui pour la Switch et je vais finir avec Lara !
    gantzeur posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:58 AM
    voxen éclate toi bien un petit retour dessus après ?
    shindo posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:58 AM
    voxen Tu va passer ton temps à faire des galipettes
    geneon posted the 09/02/2017 at 09:58 AM
    Merci de m'avoir fais découvrir ce projet
    voxen posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:01 AM
    gantzeur merci ! Pourquoi pas, on verra, j'y vais demain. Ah ma vieille Lara au goût du jour

    shindo je vais direct tenter de faire l'homme droit
    gunotak posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:09 AM
    Un vote pour avoir fait l'article sur ce fan-made project
    carapuce posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:20 AM
    C'est incroyable ce que de simples passionnés sont capables de faire.
    iglooo posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:26 AM
    Plus qu'à SE à émuler Sega et Sonic Mania
    gat posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:27 AM
    voxen Dégueulasse.
    maxff9 posted the 09/02/2017 at 10:34 AM
    Le youtubeur m'insupporte -_-
    Impressionnant le taf des devs.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/02/2017 at 11:04 AM
    Vidéo pénible par contre chapeau aux développeurs c'est du beau travail
    linkstar posted the 09/02/2017 at 11:08 AM
    On se demande ce qu'attend Square Enix pour recruter ces gars et leur faire faire le Remaster complet.
