hijikatamayora13
Collectionneur Français ce gars possède le fullset PS1
Ce collectionneur possède tout les jeux PS1 apparemment et une très grosse collection de jeux vidéos.
Bonus:
Conkerax
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyXbcCPqBOf_qXjyNF7dlg
posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:19 PM by
hijikatamayora13
comments (
15
)
dastukiim
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:22 PM
OMG LE SONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
dastukiim
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:26 PM
J'ai une version Remastered en 4k
http://www.emuvr.net/videos/others/PlayStation_Intro_4K.mp4
negan
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:30 PM
Je retiens juste la Borne Xbox
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:32 PM
negan
C'est quoi ton passif vidéoludique Sega ou Nintendo ?
negan
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:36 PM
hijikatamayora13
MegaDrive 1,2
PS2,PSP
Toutes les Gameboy
Nes Snes N64 GC
GameGear
Xbox Xbox 360 Xbox One
J'ai eux tout ca
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:39 PM
negan
Ok
negan
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:41 PM
hijikatamayora13
Et NS
famimax
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:44 PM
P'tin le fullset PSX je vous dit pas le paquet de jeux de merde...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:45 PM
negan
On est tous Sega Nintendo a la base.
famimax
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:54 PM
hijikatamayora13
Ou pong-like et jeux d'arcade...
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 10:27 PM
famimax
Les deux premières consoles que j'ai jouais a 3-6ans Atari 2600,Mattel pour dire c'était celles de mon vieux.
nakata
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 10:31 PM
Le mec est à Marseille en plus
ce nid à cambrioleur ...
guiguif
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 10:38 PM
famimax
hijikatamayora13
nakata
l'un d'entre vous connaitrez la zik a 19:08, je deteste quand je connais et que j'arrive pas a mettre un nom sur quelque chose :/
zephon
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 10:45 PM
guiguif
on dirait du ff8
guiguif
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 10:53 PM
zephon
j'en doute, pas assez "midi" et je ne suis pas allé bien loin dans FF8, j'aurais dit le X ou le X-2, voir le 13 mais c'est pas ça non plus -.-
