profile
hijikatamayora13
12
Likes
Likers
hijikatamayora13
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 53
visites since opening : 51298
hijikatamayora13 > blog
Collectionneur Français ce gars possède le fullset PS1


Ce collectionneur possède tout les jeux PS1 apparemment et une très grosse collection de jeux vidéos.



Bonus:

Conkerax - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyXbcCPqBOf_qXjyNF7dlg
    tags : collection psx ps1 conkerax
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:19 PM by hijikatamayora13
    comments (15)
    dastukiim posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:22 PM
    OMG LE SONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
    dastukiim posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:26 PM
    J'ai une version Remastered en 4k http://www.emuvr.net/videos/others/PlayStation_Intro_4K.mp4
    negan posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:30 PM
    Je retiens juste la Borne Xbox
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:32 PM
    negan C'est quoi ton passif vidéoludique Sega ou Nintendo ?
    negan posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:36 PM
    hijikatamayora13

    MegaDrive 1,2
    PS2,PSP
    Toutes les Gameboy
    Nes Snes N64 GC
    GameGear
    Xbox Xbox 360 Xbox One

    J'ai eux tout ca
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:39 PM
    negan Ok
    negan posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:41 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Et NS
    famimax posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:44 PM
    P'tin le fullset PSX je vous dit pas le paquet de jeux de merde...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:45 PM
    negan On est tous Sega Nintendo a la base.
    famimax posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:54 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Ou pong-like et jeux d'arcade...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/01/2017 at 10:27 PM
    famimax Les deux premières consoles que j'ai jouais a 3-6ans Atari 2600,Mattel pour dire c'était celles de mon vieux.
    nakata posted the 09/01/2017 at 10:31 PM
    Le mec est à Marseille en plus ce nid à cambrioleur ...
    guiguif posted the 09/01/2017 at 10:38 PM
    famimax hijikatamayora13 nakata l'un d'entre vous connaitrez la zik a 19:08, je deteste quand je connais et que j'arrive pas a mettre un nom sur quelque chose :/
    zephon posted the 09/01/2017 at 10:45 PM
    guiguif on dirait du ff8
    guiguif posted the 09/01/2017 at 10:53 PM
    zephon j'en doute, pas assez "midi" et je ne suis pas allé bien loin dans FF8, j'aurais dit le X ou le X-2, voir le 13 mais c'est pas ça non plus -.-
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre