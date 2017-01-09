Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Ques sur les points BandaiNamco?

Cest comme les anciens points Nintendo?
Je trouve pas de reponse sur leur site ni de catalogue avec des points

Besoin d'une petite reponse
Merci
    posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:12 PM by amassous
    gunotak posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:12 PM
    Moi pas comprendre ton français . Flemme d'écrire ?
    killia posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:20 PM
    C'est des points à utiliser dans leur boutiques en lignes VIP

    https://www.bandainamcoent.fr/vipcorner?redirectmobile=false

    Tiens regarde le lien.
    aspartam posted the 09/01/2017 at 10:05 PM
    Mec, j'espère que ta langue maternelle n'est pas le français et que tu pratiques celui-ci depuis peu. Car, sinon, c'est quand même un sacré foutage de gueule pour les personnes qui te lisent et te répondent.
