Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
blog
Ques sur les points BandaiNamco?
Cest comme les anciens points Nintendo?
Je trouve pas de reponse sur leur site ni de catalogue avec des points
Besoin d'une petite reponse
Merci
posted the 09/01/2017 at 09:09 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (3)
3
)
gunotak
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:12 PM
Moi pas comprendre ton français
. Flemme d'écrire
?
killia
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 09:20 PM
C'est des points à utiliser dans leur boutiques en lignes VIP
https://www.bandainamcoent.fr/vipcorner?redirectmobile=false
Tiens regarde le lien.
aspartam
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 10:05 PM
Mec, j'espère que ta langue maternelle n'est pas le français et que tu pratiques celui-ci depuis peu. Car, sinon, c'est quand même un sacré foutage de gueule pour les personnes qui te lisent et te répondent.
https://www.bandainamcoent.fr/vipcorner?redirectmobile=false
Tiens regarde le lien.