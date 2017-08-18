Tidu$X59
Agents of Mayhem
1
Like
Likers
name : Agents of Mayhem
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Deep Silver
developer : Volition
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 08/18/2017
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Découverte d'Agents of Mayhem
Bonsoir

Voici une vidéo découverte d'Agents of Mayhem sur PS4PRO.



Merci,
Bon visionnage.
Tidu$X59 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4f1oeMACC0
    posted the 09/01/2017 at 07:03 PM by tidusx59
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/01/2017 at 08:09 PM
    Bon courage je l'ai fini difficilement
    tidusx59 posted the 09/01/2017 at 08:18 PM
    Pour le moment ça va mais j'ai peur qu'il devient vite répétitif ...
