name :
Agents of Mayhem
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Deep Silver
developer :
Volition
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
08/18/2017
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
> blog
Découverte d'Agents of Mayhem
Bonsoir
Voici une vidéo découverte d'
Agents of Mayhem
sur
PS4PRO
.
Merci,
Bon visionnage.
Tidu$X59
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4f1oeMACC0
tags :
ps4
ps4pro
tidu$x59
agents of mayhem
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/01/2017 at 07:03 PM by
tidusx59
comments (
2
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 08:09 PM
Bon courage je l'ai fini difficilement
tidusx59
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 08:18 PM
Pour le moment ça va mais j'ai peur qu'il devient vite répétitif ...
