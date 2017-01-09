The story goes on...
Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
ryohazuki
ryohazuki
Yu Suzuki est un branque qu'on vous dit
    posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:13 PM by ryohazuki
    comments (5)
    negan posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:14 PM
    A aucun moment on n'a dit cela .

    C'est pas la qualité du bonhomme que l'ont critique ...
    ryohazuki posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:15 PM
    negan ça commence
    goldmen33 posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
    Il était plus serein en 2015 en 2017 on dirait un chat qui chie dans sa caisse!
    seganintendo posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
    Et dire qu ils sont parti de ça. Quel classe http://i245.photobucket.com/albums/gg63/LurkerOfChalice/ZBrushDocumentRYO-8.png
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Comme j'avais dit dans un de mes articles sur shenmue 3 il a dit lui même que le trailer présenté est tiré d'un vieux build du jeu mais perso si j'avais ne serait-ce qu'un 3 avec les graphismes DC je serait content.
