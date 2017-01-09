home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
The story goes on...
profile
75
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kayama
,
ellie
,
anakaris
,
kenshuiin
,
spilner
,
tawara
,
plistter
,
iiii
,
slyder
,
barrywhite
,
noctis
,
bomihazuki
,
hyoga57
,
minbox
,
astralbouille
,
aiolia081
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
23h59
,
cuthbert
,
asakim
,
nmariodk
,
eldren
,
eldrick
,
jaune
,
leblogdeshacka
,
nekonoctis
,
fullbuster
,
corvo
,
bloodytears
,
jorostar
,
furtifdor
,
tvirus
,
kisukesan
,
escobar
,
e3payne
,
battossai
,
hado78
,
mickurt
,
lordguyver
,
ulmeyda
,
arngrim
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
aros
,
squall04
,
v405
,
alexkidd
,
spawnini
,
vonkuru
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
driver
,
fortep
,
trungz
,
kyogamer
,
nduvel
,
ryohazuki
,
davidhm
,
sensei
,
thieum
,
stardustx
,
linuxclan
,
kira93
,
chester
,
donkeykong06
,
lez93
,
link49
,
kenpokan
,
uta
,
rockin
,
kevisiano
,
gunotak
,
torotoro59
,
raph64
name :
Shenmue III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ys NET
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
plop
,
bibi300
,
supatony
,
liquidus00
,
minx
,
bobby008
,
rkazuya
,
kilano
,
funkenstein
,
marshallaw
,
estellise
,
voxen
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
julian
,
shima
,
yuri
,
zboobi
,
lucy
,
mickurt
,
cuthbert
,
sokarius
,
narutimate24
,
metasonic
,
zabuza
,
shampix
,
trezert
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
achille
,
hebuspsa
,
momotaros
,
syndrome
,
kenpokan
,
odst
,
kurosama
,
giusnake
,
goldmen33
,
drakeramore
,
svr
,
ootaniisensei
,
amassous
,
x1x2
,
monkeydluffy
,
thor
,
mustdie
,
xbhxrebirth
,
milo42
,
chester
,
kizito5
,
heracles
,
teeda
,
ashern
,
binou87
,
neokiller
,
kyogamer
,
dragonxblades
,
dedrial
,
jeanouillz
,
lefumier
,
kamikaze1985
,
beni
,
octobar
,
link80
,
testament
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
carapuce
,
vercetti
,
iiii
,
bigboss18
,
vanilla59
,
lordguyver
,
astralbouille
,
odv78
,
shiranui
,
brioushka
,
fortep
,
walterwhite
,
sonofryse
,
gat
,
kiribati
,
iglooo
,
eruroraito7
,
kabuki
,
ravyxxs
,
akinen
,
strifedcloud
,
chatbleu
,
terminator
,
hijikatamayora13
,
neckbreaker71
,
shiroyashagin
,
netero
,
gamekyo
,
calishnikov
,
spawnini
ryohazuki
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
887
visites since opening :
1081321
ryohazuki
> blog
all
news
Rumeur
humour
Impressions
Yu Suzuki est un branque qu'on vous dit
Impressions
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/01/2017 at 06:13 PM by
ryohazuki
comments (
5
)
negan
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 06:14 PM
A aucun moment on n'a dit cela .
C'est pas la qualité du bonhomme que l'ont critique ...
ryohazuki
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 06:15 PM
negan
ça commence
goldmen33
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
Il était plus serein en 2015 en 2017 on dirait un chat qui chie dans sa caisse!
seganintendo
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 06:17 PM
Et dire qu ils sont parti de ça. Quel classe
http://i245.photobucket.com/albums/gg63/LurkerOfChalice/ZBrushDocumentRYO-8.png
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/01/2017 at 06:18 PM
Comme j'avais dit dans un de mes articles sur shenmue 3 il a dit lui même que le trailer présenté est tiré d'un vieux build du jeu mais perso si j'avais ne serait-ce qu'un 3 avec les graphismes DC je serait content.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
C'est pas la qualité du bonhomme que l'ont critique ...