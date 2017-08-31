" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
City Shrouded in Shadow : les 20 premières minutes. Du grand WTF


Ultraman !! Tuerie en vue mon capitaine !!!!!!!

    posted the 08/31/2017 at 08:12 PM by gantzeur
    comments (6)
    kabuki posted the 08/31/2017 at 08:30 PM
    WTF + chinoiserie = day one

    Par contre aucune news d'une trad english dans la version asia
    gantzeur posted the 08/31/2017 at 08:36 PM
    kabuki les chinoiseries patience
    kamikaze1985 posted the 08/31/2017 at 08:48 PM
    A la 7ème minute...étonnant dites donc.
    administrateur posted the 08/31/2017 at 08:51 PM
    kabuki gantzeur kamikaze1985 Vous imaginez ce jeu sur Steam en Europe. Avec les mods ou on pourra avoir Kyogamer en Géant destructeur
    famimax posted the 08/31/2017 at 08:52 PM
    Ouais p'tin qu'il y ait une trad eng et sur le Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 4 aussi
    gantzeur posted the 08/31/2017 at 09:02 PM
    kamikaze1985 ahah le japon, après le mec va à fond dans la présentation
