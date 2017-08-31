Bloguel2No
Destiny 2
6
name : Destiny 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Bungie
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
infel2no
infel2no
Destiny 2: trailer Live Action en FR
    posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:09 PM by infel2no
    comments (10)
    axelay05 posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:10 PM
    la musique me dit quelque chose non?
    infel2no posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:14 PM
    axelay05 je ne suis pas connaisseur mais ils ont a chaque fois utilisé du Led Zeplin
    axelay05 posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:15 PM
    oui et pas dans un film?
    bigboy3 posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:19 PM
    La classe !! arca supremacy en route pour les 3000h
    my body is ready et ma femme et mes enfants sont prevenus (une parenthese s'ouvre dans ma vie le 5 à 0h00:hihi
    kpax69 posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:29 PM
    bigboy3 pareil pour moi !!!
    lefab88 posted the 08/31/2017 at 06:34 PM
    axelay05 la musique c'est sabotage des beastie boy
    axelay05 posted the 08/31/2017 at 06:35 PM
    la musique c’est pas aussi dans une bande annonce d’un film?
    axelay05 posted the 08/31/2017 at 06:40 PM
    je sais cest dans star trek le dernier
    zanpa posted the 08/31/2017 at 06:45 PM
    Le 24 ocotobre en 4k ultra clavier + sourie sur pc
    axelay05 posted the 08/31/2017 at 06:47 PM
    moi sur ma ps4 pro day one
