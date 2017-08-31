home page
name :
Destiny 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Bungie
genre :
FPS
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
Destiny 2: trailer Live Action en FR
posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:09 PM by
infel2no
comments (
10
)
axelay05
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 05:10 PM
la musique me dit quelque chose non?
infel2no
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 05:14 PM
axelay05
je ne suis pas connaisseur mais ils ont a chaque fois utilisé du Led Zeplin
axelay05
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 05:15 PM
oui et pas dans un film?
bigboy3
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 05:19 PM
La classe !! arca supremacy
en route pour les 3000h
my body is ready et ma femme et mes enfants sont prevenus (une parenthese s'ouvre dans ma vie le 5 à 0h00:hihi
kpax69
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 05:29 PM
bigboy3
pareil pour moi !!!
lefab88
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 06:34 PM
axelay05
la musique c'est sabotage des beastie boy
axelay05
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 06:35 PM
la musique c’est pas aussi dans une bande annonce d’un film?
axelay05
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 06:40 PM
je sais cest dans star trek le dernier
zanpa
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 06:45 PM
Le 24 ocotobre en 4k ultra clavier + sourie sur pc
axelay05
posted
the 08/31/2017 at 06:47 PM
moi sur ma ps4 pro day one
