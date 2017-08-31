profile
The Evil Within 2
name : The Evil Within 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Tango Gameworks
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC - Xbox One
guiguif
The Evil Within 2: 5 Minutes de Gameplay
5 Minutes de gameplay pour TEW2

    posted the 08/31/2017 at 04:55 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    racsnk posted the 08/31/2017 at 04:57 PM
    C'est moi ou la com du jeu est vraiment pas top? Le jeu sort dans deux mois à peine et c'est pas folichon de ce côté.

    J'ai l'impression que Bethesda on préféré privilégier Wolfenstein 2.
    negan posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:02 PM
    racsnk Comme Dishonored et Prey en gros debut janvier 20e
    mithrandir posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:04 PM
    C'est vrai que la com est moyenne mais ce sera clairement un jeu à faire
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/31/2017 at 05:09 PM
    Quand je vois la séquence dans le conduit je pense à ça
    http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x121s00
