Les jeux vidéo c'est du tonerre!
name :
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
tactical-RPG
add a press review
profile
kaminari
articles :
13
visites since opening :
11998
kaminari
> blog
Mario + Lapins Crétins : LUIGI DAB POUR DE VRAI !!!
IMAGES CHOQUANTE DE LA PART D'UNE STAR DU MONDE VIRTUEL
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Waz-xPnNcaI
Après le regard terrifiant dans Mario kart 8...
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/30/2017 at 10:22 PM by
kaminari
comments (
3
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 10:39 PM
kaminari
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 10:41 PM
Fan2jeux
On est d'accord c'est drôle mais ça m'a l'air vrai mdr
genjitakiya
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 11:16 PM
