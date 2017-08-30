ajouter un titre
Grabbed by the Ghoulies, premier jeu de Rare sur Xbox
Le second étant le remake de Conker's bad Fur Day.



Le jeu était prévu sur GameCube à la base comme Perfect Dark Zero, Kameo et Banjo Threeie.
    posted the 08/30/2017 at 04:14 PM by jenicris
    obi2kanobi posted the 08/30/2017 at 04:17 PM
    J'ai aimé ce jeu, cette ambiance.

    https://youtu.be/ZNoOWH1grUA
    excervecyanide posted the 08/30/2017 at 04:20 PM
    le gameplay de ce jeu était étrange, je crois que sur playstation, il y avait un équivalent gameplay, rise to honor
