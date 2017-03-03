home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
100
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
bliss02
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
cristaleus
,
shanks
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
koopa
,
hyoga57
,
trungz
,
leroux
,
frocobo
,
minx
,
eldren
,
lordguyver
,
mickurt
,
captaintoad974
,
anakaris
,
kisukesan
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
loudiyi
,
rbz
,
gamergunz
,
jeanouillz
,
neckbreaker71
,
esets
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
aros
,
jf17
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
kurosama
,
rockin
,
aiolia081
,
sephiroth07
,
roivas
,
leblogdeshacka
,
leblogdescollectors
,
binou87
,
princesnake
,
furtifdor
,
redmi31
,
torotoro59
,
wanda
,
darkfoxx
,
weldar
,
naruto780
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
oenomaus
,
feiki
,
svr
,
obi2kanobi
,
amassous
,
fiveagainstone
,
shiroyashagin
,
floflo
,
shigeryu
,
inmyphone
,
ace7
,
sphinx
,
tenma
,
hijikatamayora13
,
nekonoctis
,
clad80
,
yanissou
,
snowbell
,
iglooo
,
zaoo
,
arubizok
,
tzine
,
kali
,
kevisiano
,
sorakaminari
,
gladiatorts
,
akirasan
,
rayzorx09
,
51love
,
nmariodk
,
flom
,
heracles
,
netero
,
rickles
,
kira93
,
fuji
,
yunobo
,
narustorm
,
xylander
,
smeagol
,
apollokami
,
shiningstar
,
corrin
,
kamikaze1985
,
gamekyo
,
raph64
,
vyse05
,
killia
,
nindo64
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
156
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
mrpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
chatbleu
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3978
visites since opening :
4528272
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
The Legend of Zelda BOTW: Un Bug qui supprime le cell-shading
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/30/2017 at 03:34 PM by
guiguif
comments (
15
)
i8
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:43 PM
Wow c'est chelou.
bennj
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:43 PM
La vrai source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/Breath_of_the_Wild/comments/6n68gq/odd_graphical_glitch_found_at_lake_hylia/
En image :
http://imgur.com/a/jCI8F
gat
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:43 PM
Ouais bah vive le cell-shading.
bonanzaa
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:45 PM
Encore plus moche sans cell-shading pour le coup
5120x2880
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:46 PM
Ça date de mémoire.
rickles
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:54 PM
Guiguif
Tu pourrais prévenir quand ton article contient une tête de con, j'ai baffé mon écran par réflexe...
cyr
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:55 PM
Peut-être que c'est volontaire....
nindo64
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 03:59 PM
C'est intéressant, même si j'aime pas le rendu
killia
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:00 PM
On croirait les graphismes de OOT mais en plus propre. Mais je confirme, vive le cell-shading
rickles
Mais pourquoi tant de haine?
bennj
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:00 PM
Comme d'hab même sur youtube faut qu'il fasse des titres putaclics l'autre...
fan2jeux
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:02 PM
cyr
C'est volontaire car ce jeu est un chef d'oeuvre, rien est fait par hasard.
Je suis sûr qu'on pourrait trouver un lapin crétin dans ce jeu en tournant 30 fois la caméra, ça va faire apparaitre la machine à laver à voyager le temps dans les ruines du temple pendant 2 sec, il faudra alors mettre les deux joycon sur sa tete pour le lapin et crier "bouaaah"
Et à ce moment précis, un lapin s'échappera et on pourra le voir tous les premier de chaque mois en train de pisser dans le lac. Il faudra prendre les jumelles sinon il s'enfuie très vite
rbz
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:09 PM
chiez qui découvre les shaders quoi
nakata
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:14 PM
putain c'est bien mieux en cell shading. Dommage que le jeu n'ait pas été vendu comme ça ....
jesuisunefleur
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:16 PM
JC toujours avec sa tete de con, rien que pour ca jveu pas cliquer sur la vidéo :/
antonaze
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 04:24 PM
Gat
Bonanzaa
Bah les gars le jeu a été taillé pour le cell shading des le depart, forcement il est pas censé être vu sans.
Nakata
Heu ta phrase n'a aucun sens non ?, tu dit heureusement que le jeu est en cell shading, mais tu deplore le fait qu'il soit sorti ainsi ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
En image : http://imgur.com/a/jCI8F
rickles Mais pourquoi tant de haine?
C'est volontaire car ce jeu est un chef d'oeuvre, rien est fait par hasard.
Je suis sûr qu'on pourrait trouver un lapin crétin dans ce jeu en tournant 30 fois la caméra, ça va faire apparaitre la machine à laver à voyager le temps dans les ruines du temple pendant 2 sec, il faudra alors mettre les deux joycon sur sa tete pour le lapin et crier "bouaaah"
Et à ce moment précis, un lapin s'échappera et on pourra le voir tous les premier de chaque mois en train de pisser dans le lac. Il faudra prendre les jumelles sinon il s'enfuie très vite
Nakata Heu ta phrase n'a aucun sens non ?, tu dit heureusement que le jeu est en cell shading, mais tu deplore le fait qu'il soit sorti ainsi ?