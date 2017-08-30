home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rbz
,
eldren
,
captaintoad974
,
titimovie
,
torotoro59
,
raph64
,
keiyomi
name :
Lost Sphear
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Tokyo RPG Factory
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
156
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
mrpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
chatbleu
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3977
visites since opening :
4527315
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Lost Sphear: Nouveau trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Lost Sphear de Square-Enix avec au passage une musique bien cool
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:13 PM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
evilchris
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 02:24 PM
sympa de reprendre des décors de i am setsuna
à 0:13, 0:28, les mêmes menus les mêmes graphismes, textures, les mêmes ennemis, les mêmes attaues 1:20 ? c'est une suite ? parce qu'avec autant de pompage j'ai l'impression de voir i am setsuna avec un mini skin
bon ayant terminer cet été i am setsuna j'ai bien aimé
rbz
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 02:25 PM
bof, la worldmap osef all time est de retour en plus
zakovu
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 02:27 PM
evilchris
Peux etre que le jeu à un rapport avec les évènements antérieurs ou suivants "I am Setsuna" ?
mikazaki
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 02:32 PM
D'Ay one j'ai adoré iam setsuna
guiguif
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 02:32 PM
evilchris
On a jamais reproché aux premiers FF d'avoir les memes menus, ennemis ect...
rbz
bof, en quoi elle est osef ?
zekk
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 02:34 PM
guiguif
+1
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
rbz bof, en quoi elle est osef ?