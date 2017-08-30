profile
Lost Sphear
name : Lost Sphear
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Tokyo RPG Factory
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
guiguif
guiguif
Lost Sphear: Nouveau trailer
Nouveau trailer pour Lost Sphear de Square-Enix avec au passage une musique bien cool

    posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:13 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    evilchris posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:24 PM
    sympa de reprendre des décors de i am setsuna à 0:13, 0:28, les mêmes menus les mêmes graphismes, textures, les mêmes ennemis, les mêmes attaues 1:20 ? c'est une suite ? parce qu'avec autant de pompage j'ai l'impression de voir i am setsuna avec un mini skin bon ayant terminer cet été i am setsuna j'ai bien aimé
    rbz posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:25 PM
    bof, la worldmap osef all time est de retour en plus
    zakovu posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:27 PM
    evilchris Peux etre que le jeu à un rapport avec les évènements antérieurs ou suivants "I am Setsuna" ?
    mikazaki posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:32 PM
    D'Ay one j'ai adoré iam setsuna
    guiguif posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:32 PM
    evilchris On a jamais reproché aux premiers FF d'avoir les memes menus, ennemis ect...

    rbz bof, en quoi elle est osef ?
    zekk posted the 08/30/2017 at 02:34 PM
    guiguif +1
