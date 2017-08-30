home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
227
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
monsieurpatcher
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
brun201
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
corvo
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
kenpokan
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
shiningstar
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
shokohlah
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
296
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
kamikaze1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
tlj
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
amario
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
suzukube
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
barberousse
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
thor
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
keka
,
linkart
,
terminator
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
kaiden
,
carapuce
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
shiroyashagin
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
gamekyo
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
dude85
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
sorow
,
waralex
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cristaleus
,
rayzorx09
,
kaiserx
,
darksly
,
sorakairi86
,
zaifire
,
sojewsy
,
allan333
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
matzel
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
cort
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
tidusx59
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
kingcharlemegne
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
ryosuke
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
erosennin
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
kenjushi
,
lion93
,
evilchris
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
hibito
,
demon
,
myckes
,
monz666
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
iglooo
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
op4
,
legend83
,
hasano
,
samus68
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
fuji
,
loweakgraph
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
finalyoz
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
bloodytears
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
arubizok
,
zobiwan83
,
rixlos
,
darknova
,
jowy14
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
yanissou
,
ekibyo
,
sultano
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
unclepickle
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
maxff9
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
sam42000
,
victornewman
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
kurorolucifuru
,
pokute
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
ostream
,
franck22
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
shokohlah
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
snk
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1269
visites since opening :
1182563
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Craquage pour la 3DS SNES
Bon, j'ai craqué pour la 3DS SNES euro. J'aurai bien voulu une Japonaise mais mes prix sont trop élevés.
Je crois qu'il arrivera en octobre, le mois le plus charge de l'année. La 3DS Metroid attendra les soldes
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B00KR4TIW0?ie=UTF8&tag=p0b4c-21&camp=1642&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00KR4TIW0
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/30/2017 at 12:37 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
8
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 12:49 PM
Dommage ce modèle sort beaucoup trop tard
60teraflops
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 12:50 PM
J'aurais bien aimé l'avoir mais c'est le prix d'une PS4 quoi..
floflo
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 12:54 PM
Le lien m'envoie vers un pack 2ds ^^
Elle est magnifique cette 3ds, mais pour le côté collec je préfère me prendre la super nes mini. Et 199 euros ça fait mal...
60teraflops
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 12:59 PM
floflo
Elle est à 220€ même
whookid
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 01:02 PM
Pourquoi tu veux la version jap?Elle sera identique non?
Sinon elle risque d’être vite en rupture faut mieux la prendre day one.
floflo
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 01:06 PM
60teraflops
oh mince.... Encore 20 euros de plus....
Pour 80 euros de plus on la switch ^^
ouroboros4
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 01:53 PM
220 euros de plus, soit 20 euros de plus sans réel justification(même la version Metroid est à 200).
Du coup ce sera sans moi, car mettre autant d'argent dans une console aussi vieille...
phoebius
posted
the 08/30/2017 at 01:57 PM
Craqué aussi...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Elle est magnifique cette 3ds, mais pour le côté collec je préfère me prendre la super nes mini. Et 199 euros ça fait mal...
Sinon elle risque d’être vite en rupture faut mieux la prendre day one.
Pour 80 euros de plus on la switch ^^
Du coup ce sera sans moi, car mettre autant d'argent dans une console aussi vieille...