Toyota is the new Porsche?

Tout est dans le titre. L'info vient directement des développeurs sur Reddit. Tout comme Forza 7, le prochain NFS n'aura pas de Toyota. Etrangement, deux jeux très portés sur la customisation et la mise en valeur des voitures types courses de rue.



We know the subject of Toyota is on a lot of minds over the last few weeks. As many of you here suspect, there will be no Toyota cars in Need for Speed Payback. While we’re as disappointed as you are, we do hope that we’ll once again see Toyota back in Need for Speed in the future.



