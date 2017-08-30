profile
Need for Speed PayBack
name : Need for Speed PayBack
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Ghost Game
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
texas
texas
texas
texas > blog
Pas de Toyota dans NFS Payback
Toyota is the new Porsche?
Tout est dans le titre. L'info vient directement des développeurs sur Reddit. Tout comme Forza 7, le prochain NFS n'aura pas de Toyota. Etrangement, deux jeux très portés sur la customisation et la mise en valeur des voitures types courses de rue.

We know the subject of Toyota is on a lot of minds over the last few weeks. As many of you here suspect, there will be no Toyota cars in Need for Speed Payback. While we’re as disappointed as you are, we do hope that we’ll once again see Toyota back in Need for Speed in the future.

https://www.reddit.com/r/needforspeed/comments/6wsx9q/is_it_bad_that_i_know_there_is_an_aventador_in/
    victornewman posted the 08/30/2017 at 10:20 AM
    onypsis posted the 08/30/2017 at 10:24 AM
    Bordel mais c'est quoi ce délire. Ma Supra et ma 86.. Ils ont un gros souci, c'est une marque en plus ultra présente dans la customisation, la course etc..
