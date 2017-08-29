profile
name : DriveClub
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Evolution Studios
genre : course
multiplayer : oui (online)
DriveClub : screenshots perso






























Twitter - https://twitter.com/gatsenberg?lang=fr
    posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:39 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    cort posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:41 PM
    Ce screen verticale est troublan...
    octobar posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:46 PM
    comme c'est cocasse.
    grievous32 posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:51 PM
    Cort It's a trap !
    darksly posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:59 PM
    Le screen vertical est vilain, c'est de la PS2 ?
    voxen posted the 08/30/2017 at 12:00 AM
    T'as vraiment pas aimé qu'il tombe de la pluie en été toi
    gat posted the 08/30/2017 at 12:05 AM
    darksly La PS2 de Kyogamer alors.

    voxen On a vraiment eu un été de merde.
    darksly posted the 08/30/2017 at 12:05 AM
    gat putain c'est celle qui envoie des missiles en plus
    voxen posted the 08/30/2017 at 12:06 AM
    gat oh que oui !
