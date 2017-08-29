Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy a 49€



J'avais oublier qu'il étais sortis !!! Le lien
Jvais me faire le DLC vu qu'il est sortis en boite
Du coup y'a Naruto storm 1,2,3 et le 4 avec le DLC
Fuck le demat. - https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B071VRF9ZL/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
    posted the 08/29/2017 at 07:53 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    gamergunz posted the 08/29/2017 at 08:09 PM
    oh c'est pas mal moi qui n'est fait que le 3 et le révolution ce serait parfait pour découvrir le 1,2 et le 4 !
    kloko posted the 08/29/2017 at 08:18 PM
    ya le season pass dedans et tout les dlc des 3 autres ?
    amassous posted the 08/29/2017 at 08:35 PM
    kloko le 3 jsais ps!
    snkforever posted the 08/29/2017 at 08:40 PM
    Le 3 c'est le full burst.
