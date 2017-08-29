home page
all
nouvelle catégorie
Gamekult teste le best game ever
Ce jeu
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/windjammers-3010004920/test.html
posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:34 PM by fandenutella
fandenutella
comments (7)
7
)
jenicris
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:43 PM
Pas d'accord pour le solo. Même contre l'IA on s'éclate.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:47 PM
Infiniment fun ce jeu c'tout
wonsu
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:55 PM
Auto suçage d'anciens nostalgiques. Le gif est bien choisi
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:02 PM
wonsu
A deux,trois,quatre devant une tv tu peux pas test y a sûrement de l'auto suçage chez certains mais faut avoir jouer a l'époque pour comprendre.
escobar
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:14 PM
Que des bons souvenirs
gally099
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:37 PM
Un très bon jeu !
wonsu
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:46 PM
hijikatamayora13
Comme deux, trois, quatre ... personnes qui se souviendront plus tard d'un jeu qu'ils ont de kiffé lorsqu'ils étaient jeune...
La nostalgie comme la masse détruit la création lorsqu'il n'y a pas d'évolution, on participe à un pourcentages qui feront que les futures ventes seront bonne.
