Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 290
visites since opening : 405238
Gamekult teste le best game ever



Ce jeu

https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/windjammers-3010004920/test.html
    posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:34 PM by fandenutella
    comments (7)
    jenicris posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:43 PM
    Pas d'accord pour le solo. Même contre l'IA on s'éclate.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:47 PM
    Infiniment fun ce jeu c'tout
    wonsu posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:55 PM
    Auto suçage d'anciens nostalgiques. Le gif est bien choisi
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:02 PM
    wonsu A deux,trois,quatre devant une tv tu peux pas test y a sûrement de l'auto suçage chez certains mais faut avoir jouer a l'époque pour comprendre.
    escobar posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:14 PM
    Que des bons souvenirs
    gally099 posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:37 PM
    Un très bon jeu !
    wonsu posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:46 PM
    hijikatamayora13
    Comme deux, trois, quatre ... personnes qui se souviendront plus tard d'un jeu qu'ils ont de kiffé lorsqu'ils étaient jeune...
    La nostalgie comme la masse détruit la création lorsqu'il n'y a pas d'évolution, on participe à un pourcentages qui feront que les futures ventes seront bonne.
