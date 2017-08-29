profile
Infamous : Second Son
name : Infamous : Second Son
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/21/2014
fandenutella
fandenutella
fandenutella > blog
all
[Rumeur] Le jeu PS+ offert pour septembre

    posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:55 PM by fandenutella
    comments (23)
    gat posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:56 PM
    Et Knack ?
    milk posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:56 PM
    Pas ma came si c'est vrai.
    mrpixel posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:58 PM
    Merde j'ai déjà inFamous moi
    fearjc posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:59 PM
    inFamous est très bon.
    CoL, jamais touché, ça sera l'occaz de le faire. Javais envisagé de me le prendre
    amario posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:00 PM
    merde deja fait les deux
    jenicris posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Il est sympa cet Infamous.
    grievous32 posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Child of Light avait été donné sur le XBOX Live et quand j'ai commencé à jouer et me rendre compte que c'était des combats au tour par tour façon anciens FF, j'ai lâché tout de suite x_X
    aiolia081 posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:06 PM
    J'au deja les jeux alors si c'est ca :vomi:
    goldmen33 posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Infamous qui met encore une claque à Crackdown3
    lastboss posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:07 PM
    Patché en 4K ?
    lightning posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:08 PM
    même si j'ai déjà c'est encore un excellent mois si ç'est vrai
    gat posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:08 PM
    lastboss Le patch Pro est sorti l'an dernier.
    spawnini posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:12 PM
    gat moi aussi j'attends celui-là
    gat posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:13 PM
    spawnini Tu vas être ruiné toi.

    Fais crédit auprès de goldmen33 mais gaffe aux intérêts. C'est un escroc fini.
    mazeofgalious posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:14 PM
    Le pov' jeu à la DA insipide
    arquion posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:20 PM
    grievous32 c'est dommage d'avoir lâché le jeu pour ça.
    grievous32 posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:21 PM
    Arquion bah c'est pas un style qui m'attire, je trouve ça chiant au possible donc bon, j'étais pas le public visé !
    darksly posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Tain j'ai les deux
    stephenking posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:55 PM
    Y a encore sur terre un possesseur de ps4 qui n'a jamais fait ce jeu ??????
    goldmen33 posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:58 PM
    gat 70% c'est donné merde!
    kenpokan posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:37 PM
    Child of Light offert sur toutes les consoles
    mrpixel posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:47 PM
    stephenking As-tu vu les ventes du jeu ? Si tu aurais pris la peine d'aller voir tu constaterais que non, un bon gros paquet ne l'ont pas fait comme des centaines d'autres jeux.
    loonis posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:56 PM
    Jeux que je possede déjà. Un peu dommage si effectivement ce sont ces jeux là qui sont offerts.
