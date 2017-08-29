home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
81
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
neokiller
,
rosewood
,
supatony
,
grimmroy
,
mickurt
,
binou87
,
ellie
,
trungz
,
kira93
,
shanks
,
fullbuster
,
wanda
,
badaboum
,
tripy73
,
dx93
,
lordguyver
,
kamui
,
jwolf
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
playstation2008
,
genzzo
,
mrnobel
,
giusnake
,
asus
,
aiolia081
,
dragonkevin
,
lafontaine
,
bluelight
,
chester
,
escobar
,
bboxy
,
idd
,
akd
,
minbox
,
drakeramore
,
link78
,
oxy
,
darkyx
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
dedad
,
jackiechan
,
badaboumisback
,
link49
,
anonymous340
,
wolfheart
,
impact974
,
korou
,
link571
,
jubei
,
strifedcloud
,
kyogamer
,
ritalix
,
racsnk
,
jf17
,
oloman334
,
zertry
,
cyberwolf22
,
vanilla59
,
jacquelenormand
,
freematt
,
liquidsnake66
,
suzukube
,
ilobelz0
,
sakonoko
,
leblogdeshacka
,
helghastjo
,
sora78
,
lightning
,
lacasadenico
,
oziiriis
,
diablass59
,
lez93
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
fortep
,
linuxclan
,
spilner
,
jozen15
,
serialgamer7
,
tolgafury
name :
Infamous : Second Son
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/21/2014
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
20
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
strifedcloud
,
asakim
,
lucrate
,
gunotak
,
eduardos
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
minx
,
fortep
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
terminator
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
neckbreaker71
,
milo42
,
gat
,
raph64
fandenutella
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
290
visites since opening :
405240
fandenutella
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Rumeur] Le jeu PS+ offert pour septembre
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:55 PM by
fandenutella
comments (
23
)
gat
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:56 PM
Et Knack ?
milk
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:56 PM
Pas ma came si c'est vrai.
mrpixel
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:58 PM
Merde j'ai déjà inFamous moi
fearjc
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:59 PM
inFamous est très bon.
CoL, jamais touché, ça sera l'occaz de le faire. Javais envisagé de me le prendre
amario
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:00 PM
merde deja fait les deux
jenicris
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:00 PM
Il est sympa cet Infamous.
grievous32
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:00 PM
Child of Light avait été donné sur le XBOX Live et quand j'ai commencé à jouer et me rendre compte que c'était des combats au tour par tour façon anciens FF, j'ai lâché tout de suite x_X
aiolia081
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:06 PM
J'au deja les jeux alors si c'est ca :vomi:
goldmen33
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:06 PM
Infamous qui met encore une claque à Crackdown3
lastboss
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:07 PM
Patché en 4K ?
lightning
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:08 PM
même si j'ai déjà c'est encore un excellent mois si ç'est vrai
gat
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:08 PM
lastboss
Le patch Pro est sorti l'an dernier.
spawnini
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:12 PM
gat
moi aussi j'attends celui-là
gat
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:13 PM
spawnini
Tu vas être ruiné toi.
Fais crédit auprès de
goldmen33
mais gaffe aux intérêts. C'est un escroc fini.
mazeofgalious
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:14 PM
Le pov' jeu à la DA insipide
arquion
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:20 PM
grievous32
c'est dommage d'avoir lâché le jeu pour ça.
grievous32
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:21 PM
Arquion
bah c'est pas un style qui m'attire, je trouve ça chiant au possible donc bon, j'étais pas le public visé !
darksly
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:30 PM
Tain j'ai les deux
stephenking
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:55 PM
Y a encore sur terre un possesseur de ps4 qui n'a jamais fait ce jeu ??????
goldmen33
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:58 PM
gat
70% c'est donné merde!
kenpokan
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:37 PM
Child of Light offert sur toutes les consoles
mrpixel
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:47 PM
stephenking
As-tu vu les ventes du jeu ? Si tu aurais pris la peine d'aller voir tu constaterais que non, un bon gros paquet ne l'ont pas fait comme des centaines d'autres jeux.
loonis
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:56 PM
Jeux que je possede déjà. Un peu dommage si effectivement ce sont ces jeux là qui sont offerts.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
CoL, jamais touché, ça sera l'occaz de le faire. Javais envisagé de me le prendre
Fais crédit auprès de goldmen33 mais gaffe aux intérêts. C'est un escroc fini.