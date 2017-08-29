profile
wen180sec > blog
Death Note - Critique en 180 sec
Il y a un réalisateur qui va voir son nom écrit dans le Death Note ...


Et vous, qu'en avez vous pensé ?
    posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:50 PM by wen180sec
    comments (11)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:52 PM
    Pas encore vu, mais je sens la merde.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:55 PM
    Tout a fait d'accord avec la critique.
    grievous32 posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:55 PM
    Leblogdeshacka dans ce cas, il faut aller prendre une douche

    Pardon..
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:57 PM
    grievous32 Mais quel con
    Tu as vu le film ?
    grievous32 posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:59 PM
    Leblogdeshacka Nop, j'ai maté quoi... 10 ou 15 min environ, et au final le double menton de Light et sa tête ronde m'a trop rappelé l'ami des gamers, ça m'a perturbé.
    kali posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:01 PM
    Cette voix de bogoss
    koji posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:43 PM
    ta tout dit bonne critique.
    linkstar posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:50 PM
    J'ai arrêté après la première mode en mode Destination Finale. Carrément pas accroché.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/29/2017 at 05:59 PM
    grievous32 Je le mate ce soir, mais j'ai grave du mal avec le cast
    grievous32 posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:08 PM
    Leblogdeshacka en VF ils ont repris la voix française de Ryuk dans le manga, c'est le plus gros point positif du film.
    angelsduck posted the 08/29/2017 at 06:34 PM
    Critique assez proche de ce que j'en ai pensé
