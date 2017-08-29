home page
Death Note - Critique en 180 sec
Il y a un réalisateur qui va voir son nom écrit dans le Death Note ...
Et vous, qu'en avez vous pensé ?
posted the 08/29/2017 at 04:50 PM by wen180sec
wen180sec
comments (
11
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:52 PM
Pas encore vu, mais je sens la merde.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:55 PM
Tout a fait d'accord avec la critique.
grievous32
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:55 PM
Leblogdeshacka
dans ce cas, il faut aller prendre une douche
Pardon..
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:57 PM
grievous32
Mais quel con
Tu as vu le film ?
grievous32
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 04:59 PM
Leblogdeshacka
Nop, j'ai maté quoi... 10 ou 15 min environ, et au final le double menton de Light et sa tête ronde m'a trop rappelé l'ami des gamers, ça m'a perturbé.
kali
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:01 PM
Cette voix de bogoss
koji
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:43 PM
ta tout dit bonne critique.
linkstar
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:50 PM
J'ai arrêté après la première mode en mode Destination Finale. Carrément pas accroché.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 05:59 PM
grievous32
Je le mate ce soir, mais j'ai grave du mal avec le cast
grievous32
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:08 PM
Leblogdeshacka
en VF ils ont repris la voix française de Ryuk dans le manga, c'est le plus gros point positif du film.
angelsduck
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 06:34 PM
Critique assez proche de ce que j'en ai pensé
