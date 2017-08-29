home page
Dead by daylight Michael Myers payant
Disponible depuis le 25 août sur PS4, ONE le tueur iconique Michael Myers est disponible pour 7,99 euros.
tags :
halloween
dlc
dead by daylight
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/29/2017 at 10:20 AM by
inferusredrum
comments (
5
)
nobleswan
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 10:24 AM
De la bombe !
Negan
kabuki
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 10:31 AM
Putain avec la musique comment ca dechire.
Je prend direct
negan
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 10:40 AM
nobleswan
a l'avenir j'exige Freddy
inferusredrum
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 11:09 AM
negan
Ça va être compliquer je pense, je n'imagine même pas le prix pour une grosse licence
negan
posted
the 08/29/2017 at 11:09 AM
inferusredrum
Je parle d'un perso freddy
Negan
Je prend direct