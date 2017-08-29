profile
Dead by daylight Michael Myers payant
Disponible depuis le 25 août sur PS4, ONE le tueur iconique Michael Myers est disponible pour 7,99 euros.



    posted the 08/29/2017 at 10:20 AM by inferusredrum
    comments (5)
    nobleswan posted the 08/29/2017 at 10:24 AM
    De la bombe !

    Negan
    kabuki posted the 08/29/2017 at 10:31 AM
    Putain avec la musique comment ca dechire.

    Je prend direct
    negan posted the 08/29/2017 at 10:40 AM
    nobleswan a l'avenir j'exige Freddy
    inferusredrum posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:09 AM
    negan Ça va être compliquer je pense, je n'imagine même pas le prix pour une grosse licence
    negan posted the 08/29/2017 at 11:09 AM
    inferusredrum Je parle d'un perso freddy
